Shock Klopp exit from Liverpool clarified, as agent reveals all on tempting job offer

The agent of Jurgen Klopp has delivered an emphatic update on speculation the Liverpool boss could leave for the one job that’ll be difficult to turn down.

Klopp, 56, has been everything Liverpool could’ve hoped for and more since arriving in 2015. The German has guided Liverpool to three Champions League finals and delivered their sixth European Cup/UCL in 2019.

Perhaps his greatest achievement is ending Liverpool’s long wait for a first Premier League title. The Reds stormed to their first domestic title in 30 years back in 2020, finishing a whopping 18 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

Klopp signed a two-year extension that committed his future to Liverpool until 2026 back in April of 2022.

As such, he’s tied down for another three years, though that’s not stopped speculation suggesting a premature exit could be on the cards.

Indeed, links with the German national team job have repeatedly done the rounds during Klopp’s time on Merseyside.

The rumours resurfaced following the 2022 World Cup in which Hansi Flick failed to guide Germany out of the group stage. However, Flick survived and remained at the helm.

The rumour mill has restarted in recent days after Germany failed to register a single win during the recent international break.

A 3-3 draw with Ukraine was followed by humbling defeats to Poland (1-0) and Colombia (2-0). Since the beginning of 2022, Germany have won just five of 17 matches played.

Klopp’s agent speaks out

Now, in direct response to the Klopp to Germany links, the Liverpool manager’s agent has spoken out.

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, said: “Jurgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool and the DFB [German FA] has a coach.

“This is not a topic for us at all.”

That emphatic update will be met with a huge sigh of relief at Anfield. While Liverpool are coming off the back of a disappointing campaign, hopes are high a bounce-back season is on the cards.

Indeed, Liverpool will be able to rest and rotate in their midweek Europa League fixtures as Arsenal did last season. The lesser-heralded Europa League can generally be navigated by top EPL sides without having to play their strongest eleven in the group stage.

The ability to keep stars such as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah (who are both 30-plus) fresh could prove key in their title hopes on the domestic scene.

Furthermore, Klopp will finally be allowed to re-sculpt his ailing midfield, with Alexis Mac Allister the first to arrive in what looks like a bargain deal at just £35m.

Two further additions in midfield are expected, and the first could come from Spain…

