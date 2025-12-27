Shock Liverpool links to goal-per-game striker dismissed as ‘myths’; move to Prem rival much likelier

Liverpool links to a league-leading scorer in January have been emphatically dismissed, though one observer is tipping Leeds United to take a punt.

Liverpool will be without £125m man Alexander Isak for up to three months after the Swede sustained a fractured left leg and ankle injury. Isak has undergone successful surgery, but his absence poses a problem for Liverpool.

Hugo Ekitike is the obvious answer and in truth, has massively outperformed Isak this season anyway. But if the Frenchman – who’ll now be required to start and play 90 minutes almost every game – were to go down with an injury too, Arne Slot would be snookered.

It’s a situation that has sparked claims Liverpool could move for a new striker in January. Indeed, a six-month loan for PSG’s Goncalo Ramos is one of the stories doing the rounds right now.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been mentioned alongside a move for a player who is obliterating defences in the Eredivisie right now – Ayase Ueda.

The 27-year-old Japan international has scored 18 goals in 17 league games for Feyenoord this term. Even more impressive is the fact the second top scorer on the list is seven goals behind on just 11.

The links between Liverpool and Ueda appear to have originated in the Netherlands. Slot being Ueda’s former manager in Rotterdam will no doubt have played a part in the rumour spreading.

But according to reliable Dutch outlet 1908.nl, there is absolutely nothing in reports linking Ueda to Liverpool and a move in January is not anticipated.

The report stated: ‘Feyenoord has no reason to fear the Japanese player’s early departure.

‘There is no contact with Arne Slot’s club, nor any indication of concrete interest. Therefore, these reports must be dismissed as myths.

‘A transfer also seems highly unlikely, as the Eredivisie is no longer seen as a breeding ground from which players can make a direct step to the absolute top.

‘Furthermore, Feyenoord is locked in the battle for second place, and thus Champions League football for next season, and believes it still desperately needs its top scorer.’

Leeds United tipped for move

The Dutch outlet are adamant Feyenoord won’t sell in January, and that Liverpool hold no interest in the player.

But according to European football expert, Andy Brassell, clubs in the lower half of the league like Leeds United could be tempted by Ueda’s incredible goalscoring feats this season.

“I wonder if a bottom-half Premier League team makes a dart for him next summer,” Brassell told talkSPORT earlier in December.

“Or maybe even as early as January, depending on where they’re at. He’s kind of got Leeds written all over him. There’s a lot to like about them, but where are the guys putting it in the back of the net?

“There are big question marks over [Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha]. “In January, there will be a couple of bottom-half Premier League clubs that have a dart for him. I’d be really surprised if that wasn’t the case.”

Of course, Calvert-Lewin has hit top form since Brassell’s comments, but the issue with DCL is and forever will be keeping the rangy frontman fit.

