Shock Liverpool loan deal possible, as transfer masterstroke at Man Utd expense grows

Liverpool believe they have a “very talented prospect” and “important player” on their hands, though difficulties breaking into the first eleven could result in a January loan exit, according to reports.

The Reds overhauled their sub-par midfield this summer, drafting in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to fill the various voids.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were both sold to Saudi Arabian sides. Elsewhere, Naby Keita (Werder Bremen), James Milner (Brighton) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Bestikas) all departed as free agents. The option to buy in Arthur Melo’s loan was also ignored.

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister have wasted no time installing themselves as guaranteed starters. As such, only one place in Jurgen Klopp’s three-man midfield remains for the rest.

Despite splashing out £16m to sign Endo from Stuttgart, the holding midfielder has generally been overlooked in favour of Mac Allister for the deeper role.

Another defensive-minded midfielder on the books – Stefan Bajcetic – is also struggling for minutes.

Liverpool beat Manchester United to the Spaniard’s signature back in 2020 when Bajcetic was aged just 16. The cost of plucking Bajcetic from Celta Vigo’s academy was just £224,000.

Reports in Spain have since claimed Sevilla are sizing Bajcetic up for the summer of 2024. A bid of around €15m (approx. £13m) could reportedly tempt Liverpool into a sale.

However, when running the rule on Bajcetic’s future on Tuesday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano highlighted the loan route as more of a possibility.

Liverpool convinced they’ve got a gem

Bajcetic has been limited to appearing in the cup competitions this season and a mid-season loan exit would make sense, though would be a surprise nonetheless.

Indeed, Bajcetic signed a new contract earlier in 2023 while in the midst of his breakthrough campaign. Liverpool’s presence in the Europa League could have given Bajcetic a chance to shine, but a loan exit would remove him from the equation for the knockout rounds post-Christmas.

“There’s also been some speculation about a possible loan move for youngster Stefan Bajcetic,” said Romano (via Caught Offside).

“He hasn’t played as much this season, partly due to injury problems, but he’s still considered an important player for present and future of the club, with Liverpool feeling they have a very talented prospect on their hands.

“It’s not looking easy for him to break back into the side with so many signings of course, but at the moment Liverpool have not made any decision on Bajcetic, so we will see what happens later this year.”

While a loan exit looks possible, it’s clear to see Liverpool are in no mood to entertain permanent offers despite the Sevilla links.

The Reds seemingly believe they have a player who can go on to make a serious impact at Anfield in the future. A six-month loan where Bajcetic will generate much-needed game-time could be the best course of action for all involved.

