Liverpool line up shock move for Wolves star as crippling quadruple exit looms for Arne Slot

Liverpool are STILL the only team across Europe’s top five leagues not to make a new signing but work is being done behind the scenes to change that.

Arne Slot’s priority is to sign a new midfielder but his top target Martin Zubimendi rejected a move to Anfield, so the Reds are now looking for alternatives.

Reports suggest that the Dutch coach is also keen to strengthen in the left-back position. Andy Robertson has nailed down his spot in the team there, but Kostas Tsimikas’ performances last season were somewhat inconsistent.

According to David Lynch, Liverpool are on the hunt for a new left-back to compete with Robertson and Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri is one player they are looking at.

The 23-year-old Algerian international enjoyed the best campaign of his career so far last season, making 33 Premier League appearances and scoring two goals.

A versatile player, Ait-Nouri can play as a left-back or left-midfielder, so could provide cover in multiple positions for Liverpool.

Manchester United were heavily linked with the Wolves star earlier this summer but they are yet to firm up their interest in him with a bid despite their ongoing left-back crisis.

Lynch suggests Ait-Nouri is a player to watch for Liverpool but Wolves won’t let him leave on the cheap, with his price tag reportedly around £40m.

Liverpool could be in ‘big trouble’

What’s more important for Slot this summer, however, is that he keeps hold of Liverpool’s most important players.

The Reds currently have three of their biggest stars in the final 12 months of their contracts – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk – while Alisson has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Former Liverpool star Dean Saunders is worried about the quartet’s situation – saying Slot and his team would be in ‘big trouble’ if they lose them.

“What worries is this and it’s a massive concern,” Saunders told TalkSPORT.

“The four best players are Alisson, Van Dijk, Salah and Trent. They are world-class and they make the rest of the squad really good. If you lose those four players, then Liverpool are in big trouble.

“Don’t be surprised if you see Trent playing at Bayern Munich or Real Madrid shortly.

“Or, I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Saudis offered him a ridiculous amount of money. Same for Van Dijk, he’s in his thirties.

“Salah, is he sill as motivated as he’s always been? Or is he thinking ‘I could end up in Saudi, three year contract on about two billion quid?”

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes has said that contract talks for Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk are ongoing but the longer extensions go unsigned, the more uncertainty grows.

If they don’t put pen to paper in January, they will be able to open talks with foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement that would see them leave on a free transfer next summer.

