Liverpool ongoing pursuit of Martin Zubimendi continues to gain traction amid talk of a fresh approach from the Reds in January, while new claims have come to light at just how agonisingly close they were to his summer signing and the impact it had on Ryan Gravenberch.

Arne Slot made a beeline for the Euro 2024 winner over the summer after earmarking the Real Sociedad as a perfect addition to bolster his Liverpool midfield. But despite agreeing to meet the €60m (£50.3m, $64m) release clause in his deal and agreeing personal terms with the player, Zubimendi had a late change of heart and opted to remain with his hometown club.

Following that rejection, Liverpool have gone on to enjoy a scintillating start to the season, winning 19 of their 22 games played across all competitions so far.

Strong reports last week claimed Zubimendi has now had a change of heart over a possible move to Anfield and that a 2025 transfer could be on the cards after all.

In the meantime, former Reds winger turned TV pundit Steve McManaman has revealed just how close Zubimendi came to joining the Reds over the summer, even claiming he was pictured with the Liverpool shirt on.

“No, I think you’re right, (Liverpool didn’t envisage Gravenberch’s form),” McManaman said on TNT Sports when replying to fellow pundit Rio Ferdinand. “The fact that Martin Zubimendi was practically signed.

“Pictured, kit on, etc etc and then he decided to go back on that and stay with Sociedad. It meant that Ryan Gravenberch, along with (Wataru) Endo, they were the only two in that position.”

Turning his focus to Gravenberch, McManaman explained why he think the player will only get better and better under Slot.

“He’s 22 years of age. He got a bit lost at Bayern with injuries and not getting chosen and the manager, whether the fact that Arne Slot of course knows the Dutch league, knows what he’s like, is a Dutchman himself, put faith in him but he’s responded in kind.

“You only expect him to get better and better and better. Let’s hope he stays free of any injury and he will flourish.”

When could Liverpool get a deal done for Zubimendi?

Despite Zubimendi’s decision to remain in San Sebastian, the player continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

And while Arsenal are one of those sides persistently linked with his signature, reports have stated that Pep Guardiola is also pushing to bring the player to Manchester City in the January window as he seeks to replace the influential Rodri in his midfield after his season-ending ACL injury.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool remain the strongest suitors for Zubimendi and it is a move to Merseyside which remains the transfer most likely to be made by the player if he can prised away from his hometown team.

Indeed, we understand the Reds have told Slot that funds will be made available for team strengthening in the January window and that a fresh approach for the player could be launched ahead of the market re-opening for business on January 1.

That said, while Zubimendi could well agree to the move, it may well be put on ice until the season’s end, with Zubimendi understood to be focused on seeing out the season with Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has endorsed a new move for Zubimendi and believes it would make plenty of sense for the Reds to get a new deal over the line.

“If I was Liverpool I would be doing that [strengthening in January],” he said on Stick to Football.

“I was thinking about this – if you are Arne Slot and let’s say an average Premier League manager is at a top club for two or three years trying to win the league. [Mikel] Arteta has been there for four or five years.

“You are trying to build something. He might never be in this position again in terms of being nine points clear of Arsenal and five clear of City.

“There’s a long way to go, I get that, but we know Liverpool don’t do silly things in the transfer market but if there is something there right now.”

On Zubimendi specifically, he added: “Do it! Zubimendi is the player he wanted, they ended up putting [Ryan] Gravenberch there who has been fantastic, but if he is the player you want – go and do it – you might never be in this position. You might be here three years but City are City and they are five points ahead of you at Christmas. Just make it count.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Van Dijk rejection revelation; Trent fears grow

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been dealt a double update over the futures of both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The duo are among three Reds stars out of contract next summer and while deals have been tabled to all three, none are yet to sign on the dotted line.

As a result, a new report on Wednesday morning has revealed the real reason why the towering Dutchman has snubbed their initial proposal – though Reds supporters have been urged not to worry with a positive outcome ultimately expected.

It’s not so good news over Alexander-Arnold, however. Per the latest reports in Spain, Real Madrid now have a confidence and a belief that a deal for the Reds right-back can and will be done – with a date stated by which his move to the Bernabeu will apparently be announced.

Were Alexander-Arnold to depart, a strong report on Tuesday claims Slot will make a beeline to sign Jeremie Frimpong as his replacement, with the Bayer Leverkusen man seen as the ‘ideal fit’ for his system at Anfield.

