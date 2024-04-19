A Netherlands international could achieve an early exit from Liverpool as Turkish giants Galatasaray have reignited their interest in him, according to reports.

Central midfielder Ryan Gravenberch moved to Anfield last summer when Liverpool paid Bayern Munich £34million to sign him. Gravenberch had only joined Bayern from Ajax the previous summer, but he failed to live up to expectations in Germany.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was expected to get the best out of the 21-year-old, as he has done with so many young players in the past.

However, that simply has not happened, with Gravenberch disappointing Liverpool fans in comparison with their other midfield captures, such as Alexis Mac Allister.

Gravenberch regularly featured for Liverpool earlier in the season, but he is now finding game time particularly difficult to come by.

Indeed, the Dutchman has been left on the bench in all of Liverpool’s last four games. His last appearance came during the 3-1 victory over struggling Sheffield United in the league on April 4.

DON’T MISS – Jurgen Klopp: 10 worst Liverpool signings of managerial reign with rare transfer mistakes ranked

According to reports emerging from Turkey, Galatasaray want to rescue Gravenberch from his struggles on Merseyside.

The Super Lig titans are huge admirers of Gravenberch and feel he will improve if he plays week in, week out for them.

Ryan Gravenberch offered Liverpool exit

Galatasaray chiefs will soon ‘accelerate’ their pursuit of the Liverpool flop as they want to reach an agreement before this summer’s European Championship, which starts on June 14.

Galatasaray are also preparing to contact Gravenberch’s camp, in an attempt to start negotiations over a possible contract.

There is no mention of how much Liverpool will demand for Gravenberch, should Galatasaray come forward with a firm proposal. Although, it is likely the Reds would at least want to make all of that original £34m outlay back before sanctioning his exit.

It is also unclear whether the youngster would be open to moving to Turkey. While Galatasaray are a huge club in their own right, such a move would see Gravenberch leave one of Europe’s truly elite leagues, and this could harm his development.

Interestingly, the report adds that this is not the first time Galatasaray have set their sights on Gravenberch. They previously targeted the Ajax academy graduate last summer and had a €25m loan-to-buy offer rejected before he landed at Liverpool.

READ MORE – Next Liverpool manager’s to-do list: Five major tasks for Klopp successor, from contracts to transfers