Shock Liverpool star backed to become world class amid ‘absolutely unbelievable’ praise

Liverpool starlet Conor Bradley has been tipped for a very bright future as he prepares to start work with new head coach Arne Slot.

Former Eredivisie title winner Slot has signed a three-year contract with Liverpool and taken on the tough task of replacing club icon Jurgen Klopp. While it will be tough for the ex-Feyenoord boss to emulate the success Klopp had on Merseyside, he will at least inherit a very good squad.

Liverpool overhauled their midfield last summer with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

The Reds also have exciting young players coming through including Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Ben Doak and Lewis Koumas, and those two factors have led to the side being called ‘Liverpool 2.0’.

Bradley is one player that Slot will be looking forward to working with, and he could even offer the full-back a bumper new contract. The 20-year-old might take up Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mantle at right-back, allowing the latter to move into a midfield role on a permanent basis.

Bradley, who has played 17 times for Northern Ireland already, has now received massive praise from his international team-mate Brodie Spencer.

“Conor Bradley is going to go on to be one of the best players in the world,” Spencer said in a recent interview.

“The season he has had, he’s been absolutely unbelievable and to be able to play alongside him is so good. It’s such a relief for me playing at centre-back and just having him beside me.

Liverpool news: Conor Bradley hailed

“He’s always there and supporting and he is able to get out of difficult situations, score goals and make things happen in attack. It’s great to be playing with him. He is such a top player and makes the job look very easy.”

After Bradley impressed during a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in January, Klopp said: “[He is] top. Good aggression really in the game. He’s such a good footballer, he didn’t show it all the time today but he is such a good footballer and his attitude is outstanding.

“He has speed, he has aggression, all the things you need in that position.”

Bradley will be hoping to cement himself as a regular starter under Slot, just as he did when Alexander-Arnold was injured for periods of the 2023-24 season. Although, Bradley’s game time will depend on whether Liverpool sign another right-back this summer.

A second player who might hit new heights under the Dutch coach is Gravenberch. His father, Ryan Sr., has told reporters in the Netherlands: “I don’t think he has spoken to Slot yet, but Ryan is happy that he is coming.

“Although he loved playing under Klopp, Slot’s playing style suits Ryan a little better.

“Slot plays more like Manchester City and Arsenal, under Klopp Liverpool played more directly. Slot’s game suits Ryan better from Ajax’s training.”

