Shock Liverpool transfer claims branded ‘nonsense’, as Mac Allister opens up on Slot spell

A Liverpool star will be going nowhere this summer

Talk of Ryan Gravenberch leaving Liverpool this summer has been emphatically shut down, while Alexis Mac Allister has spoken about new boss Arne Slot in detail.

Following spells at illustrious European clubs Ajax and Bayern Munich, Gravenberch arrived in the Premier League in September last year when Liverpool paid £34million for him. Since then, the central midfielder has played 38 times for Liverpool, chipping in with four goals and two assists in the process.

Gravenberch has shown signs of his obvious talent, though his time on Merseyside has so far been marred by inconsistency.

Indeed, during Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield, the German often preferred to start the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott or Wataru Endo in midfield.

Gravenberch’s Liverpool contract runs until June 2028, though he has already been backed to find a new club.

Reports claim Turkish sides including Galatasaray are keeping tabs on the Dutchman’s situation ahead of launching potential bids for him.

But Liverpool insider David Lynch has tried to end all speculation about Gravenberch’s exit by calling the links ‘nonsense’.

It seems Liverpool will stick with the 22-year-old, with Klopp’s successor Slot to try and get the best out of him during the 2024-25 season.

Liverpool latest: Gravenberch to stay as Mac Allister speaks out

If Gravenberch endures another underwhelming campaign, then Liverpool may change their minds. For now, though, his spot in the Liverpool setup is guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Gravenberch’s midfield team-mate Mac Allister has spoken about Slot’s time at the club so far.

“Obviously it must not be easy at all to replace a coach like Jurgen who was there for almost nine years and at Liverpool is now a legend of the club,” the Argentine ace said.

“Jurgen’s farewell was fantastic and he himself created a song for the new coach! And I think that will help him a little. I think Arne, thanks to Jurgen, has entered the club on the right foot.

“I had talks with the new coach during the Copa America, we talked a little about the club and about what I saw and so on. You can tell he’s a very trained technician. He spoke to me very well.

“And I talked with (Argentina team-mate and Bournemouth player) Marcos Senesi who played for him at Feyenoord, and he spoke very well of him.

“So I think there is a lot of optimism about what this season is going to be like for Liverpool, beyond the fact a great manager like Jurgen has left us. We have a great group and we believe the new coach can help us achieve a lot of things.

“I came to Liverpool because I wanted to continue winning things and I felt it was an opportunity of being at a club that is going to fight for things.”

