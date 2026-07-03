TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool no longer regard Virgil van Dijk as “untouchable” – and sources understand that the Reds are prepared to assess any serious offers that arrive for their club captain amid claims he is a ‘dream signing’ for a former Manchester United manager.

The Dutch defender, who turns 35 later this month, endured a frustrating campaign alongside much of Liverpool‘s squad as their Premier League title defence failed to ignite, ultimately leading to the departure of Arne Slot.

Van Dijk signed a lucrative new contract in 2025, worth an estimated £350,000 a week, alongside Mohamed Salah, but TEAMtalk understands those renewals are now viewed with some regret inside Anfield following the club’s disappointing campaign.

Salah is already on his way out after agreeing to part company with Liverpool at the season’s end, and sources have now told us that Van Dijk could also become the subject of serious discussion should the right opportunity emerge.

The Reds have also granted the free transfer exit of another club legend, Scotland full-back Andy Robertson, who has since moved to Tottenham Hotspur.

New head coach Andoni Iraola is currently carrying out a full assessment of his squad, and Liverpool’s hierarchy have made it clear that decisions on all senior players will ultimately rest with the Spaniard.

Now, we reveal that not only is Van Dijk’s situation attracting major attention across Europe and beyond, but Liverpool are now open to any serious offers for his sale, having removed his now ‘untouchable’ tag…

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AC Milan, now managed by former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, have made enquiries through intermediaries to establish what a deal might look like. Reports in the Italian press have described Van Dijk as a ‘dream signing’ for the new Rossoneri boss.

Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have also been credited with interest, while we understand that clubs from the Saudi Pro League continue to monitor the experienced centre-back closely.

There is also significant interest from Major League Soccer, with sources confirming there is genuine admiration for Van Dijk and a desire to tempt him to the United States should he become available.

However, it must be stressed that, despite the willingness to consider offers, Liverpool are not actively looking to move their captain on and Iraola is not pushing for his departure.

Despite that, TEAMtalk understands neither the club nor the player would immediately dismiss the possibility of a transfer if a suitable proposal arrived.

Instead, both parties are prepared to evaluate any serious offer on its merits before making a decision.

Whether such a move ultimately materialises remains to be seen.

Liverpool’s defensive options have already been weakened by the departure of Ibrahima Konate, while Joe Gomez’s future also remains uncertain amid continued interest in the England international, who also has less than a year left on his current arrangement.

Allowing Van Dijk to leave as well would represent another major reshaping of the Reds’ backline and would almost certainly require significant reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

For now, Van Dijk remains a Liverpool player and one thing that sources are stressing is this: there is no expectation that he will be forced out of Anfield, though with offers now being considered, an exit cannot be ruled out.

Liverpool do have an option in place to re-sign Jarell Quansah, which becomes active in 2027.

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