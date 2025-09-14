‘Shocked’ Arne Slot reacts after ‘braindead’ moment gifts Liverpool HUGE win over Burnley

Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised his team’s resilience and attitude after the Reds secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Burnley, thanks to a late penalty from Mo Salah.

Burnley defended fantastically throughout the game before their hard work was undone by a handball by former Manchester United star Hannibal in injury time.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said that Burnley ‘didn’t deserve’ the moment but criticised Hannibal, describing the handball as ‘absolutely braindead’ while on air.

Slot won’t care, though, as Liverpool now sit top of the Premier League table after winning their first four matches, despite them not playing their best football.

Speaking after the game, Slot told Sky Sports: “I settled really bad because after 90 minutes when I saw how much added time there was I was shocked.

“I was still shocked when we got the penalty because five minutes of added time for me was unbelievable. Shocked and then happy Mo scored the penalty.

“It wasn’t a game we created a lot of chances, it is hard against a team who plays in their box. We kept playing, we kept moving the ball around. They got more and more tired which is normal when you have to defend for 80% of time and then we got as many attackers on as possible.”

Mo Salah: ‘We don’t give up’

Slot added: “A difficult game but all of them are in the Premier League. A clean sheet and from open play we hardly concede a chance. That’s a good thing.

“It is normal and a lot of new players, we will get better and better but in the meantime we have 12 points.”

On Alexander Isak, Slot suggests that he will make his Liverpool debut very soon: “Now he is ready to play at least 45 minutes. Let’s see if we will use that on Wednesday or on Saturday.”

Liverpool’s hero on the day, Salah, also praised his teammates for their work ethic.

“Tough opponent today, we tried our best to get the ball between the lines. It was tough but I am glad we managed it,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“We have a few new players in the starting line up and it takes time to adapt to our game and we try our best to make them confident in our game.

“We don’t give up. We try and push ourselves to the limit and as team we did that.”

