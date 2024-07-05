Liverpool shortlist deadly £172m attacking trio as alternatives to Newcastle ace Anthony Gordon

Liverpool are on the hunt for a top new winger

Liverpool are eager to sign an elite new winger this summer and have identified three alternatives after coming unstuck in their chase to land Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, according to reports.

Gordon left Everton in January 2023 to take the next step in his career by joining Newcastle in a £45million transfer. The left winger has just enjoyed a great season at St James’ Park, notching 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

That form has seen Gordon make the England squad for Euro 2024. The 23-year-old looked lively when he came on during the group stage draw with Slovenia, though he remains behind Phil Foden in Gareth Southgate’s pecking order.

While Gordon has been on international duty, rumours about his future have been swirling. Liverpool have earmarked him as a top-class addition to their forward ranks.

After learning about Liverpool’s interest, the player was reportedly delighted and started speaking with his England team-mates about such a move.

While Gordon broke through at Everton, he grew up supporting Liverpool, idolised Steven Gerrard and spent time in the Reds academy before being released at the age of 11.

But Gordon’s dream looks set to be shattered. Newcastle are determined not to sell him, especially to a direct Premier League rival such as Liverpool.

The Magpies want at least £75-80m for the electric attacker and could even hold out for as much as £100m.

Liverpool news: Summerville, Kudus on Reds radar

As such, Liverpool are looking at other wingers who will help ensure Arne Slot’s first season at Anfield is a success. On Thursday, it emerged that Leeds United’s £40m-rated forward Crysencio Summerville is another option.

Summerville has proven he is too good for the second tier, having won the Championship Player of the Season award last term, though Paris Saint-Germain have been tipped to battle Liverpool for him.

The Dutchman is not the only wide man Liverpool are eyeing, as they have simply put him on a three-man shortlist. According to CaughtOffside, Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United has joined Summerville on Liverpool’s wanted list.

Kudus has shone since his original £38m switch to West Ham and is now worth a huge £85m. That is clearly a big price for Liverpool to pay, but the Ghana ace has proven he can be a nightmare for Premier League defenders. Plus, at the age of 23, Kudus still has time to get even better.

The third player shortlisted by Liverpool is Nico Williams, who – alongside team-mate Lamine Yamal – is making all the headlines for Spain at Euro 2024.

Williams is happy at Athletic Club and signed a new contract with them in December, but that is not guaranteed to keep him there. Indeed, his new deal includes a €55m (£47m) release clause, which is tempting for pretty much all the big clubs around Europe.

While Liverpool love the way Williams plays, they will face plenty of competition to bring him to Merseyside.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on him, Marc Cucurella is trying to convince him to join Chelsea, while Barcelona are understood to be the frontrunners to sign the 21-year-old at this stage.

The report adds that Ebere Eze is another attacker being considered by Liverpool, though the fact he prefers to play down the middle makes such a transfer uncertain.

