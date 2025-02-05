Liverpool are planning ahead for the potential departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold and have identified Chelsea star Malo Gusto as a viable replacement, TEAMtalk understands.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, will be out of contract in the summer if he doesn’t sign an extension and Real Madrid are pushing to sign him on a free transfer.

Liverpool are still trying to convince the England international to sign an extension but should they fail, they will look to bring in a new right-back.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Gusto has been identified by Liverpool as a potential target and a change he has made indicates he could consider a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old has signed up with mega-agency Wasserman and has left Castagnino agency, who have looked after the Chelsea full-back up to now.

Wasserman are one of football’s biggest agencies and have over 1,000 players on their roster. They are the kind of agency who can facilitate huge moves and deals between the biggest clubs.

Given Liverpool’s interest in Gusto and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Alexander-Arnold, this is very interesting timing.

Malo Gusto will cost Liverpool a ‘huge fee’

Chelsea have no plans to sell Gusto as he is a key part of their squad. He is very highly regarded by the Blues who believe he will only improve in the years to go.

Liverpool will therefore find it difficult to poach the youngster from their Premier League rivals and sources suggest it would take a huge fee to lure him to Anfield.

Gusto is tied down to a long term contract until 2030, which doesn’t include a release clause, so Chelsea are in a very strong negotiating position.

Arne Slot’s preference would be to keep hold of Alexander-Arnold but the lure of Real Madrid has some at Liverpool concerned that he could leave for free in the summer.

Liverpool recruit players in a way that means their top targets must meet three key aspects – age: The player must be young enough to be worth spending money on. Ability: They must have the quality to play for Liverpool long-term. And availability: this is the biggest hurdle, which looks at a player’s injury record but also if there is a chance of doing a deal with their club.

As mentioned, it would take a big offer to sign Gusto in the summer but he is a player to keep a close eye on should Real Madrid agree terms with Alexander-Arnold in the coming months.

