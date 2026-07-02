Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has requested AC Milan sign a Liverpool legend, who reports claim is now in high demand at TWO European giants.

Amorim is pulling the strings at Milan who are backing their Portuguese manager in a big way despite the lack of Champions League football next term.

Milan have already obliterated their transfer record this window when signing Goncalo Ramos from PSG for €74m plus add-ons. The club’s previous most expensive signing was Rafael Leao at €50m.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the fireworks won’t stop there, with a ‘defensive overhaul’ sanctioned.

Two new signings are on the horizon ahead of Fikayo Tomori’s anticipated return to the Premier League.

Per the report, Amorim and Milan’s ‘dream’ is to bring Liverpool and Netherlands legend, Virgil van Dijk, to the San Siro.

The 34-year-old turns 35 next week, and only has one year remaining on his contract at Anfield.

Accordingly, Milan sense there may be an opportunity to strike a deal, though there are obvious issues to contend with.

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AC Milan want hugely ambitious Virgil van Dijk deal

Firstly, Milan don’t have Champions League football on offer. Secondly, Van Dijk’s wages – roughly £400,000-a-week at present – are simply not feasible for Italian teams right now, even ones as powerful and historic as Milan.

As such, a substantial compromise on the salary would be required from the Dutchman, and there’s little to suggest he has any desire to leave Liverpool right now anyway.

Perhaps the only positive in this story for Milan is the fact Van Dijk’s advancing age and contract status means the transfer fee involved would be a small one.

Even that’s only a small crumb of comfort, however, given Liverpool have no inclination to part ways with their best centre-back anyway.

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Another European side taking a close look at Van Dijk right now are 26-times Turkish champions, Galatasaray.

Reports in Turkey recently claimed Galatasaray – who are known for paying sky high wages – are selling Davinson Sanchez ahead of making a play for Van Dijk.

But again, a move appears highly unlikely, with Van Dijk remaining one of the world’s best in his position despite being in his mid-thirties.

Put bluntly, Van Dijk is far too good to be accepting a move to Turkey while he’s still a dominant force in the biggest and toughest league in world football.