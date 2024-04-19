SIX attackers Ruben Amorim could sign for Liverpool to fill potentially huge Salah void

Nico Williams, Florian Wirtz and Michael Olise have all been linked with Liverpool

Following the announcement of Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool at the end of the season, rumours have been swirling as to who will replace the German in the Anfield dugout, with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim in pole position.

Klopp has helped guide the Reds to a Champions League title, their first Premier League title, an FA Cup, as well as two EFL Cups alongside a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup and will be hoping to sign off his tenure with another Premier League title.

Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Anfield favourite Xabi Alonso was the frontrunner for the role until he announced that he would be staying with the newly crowned and still unbeaten German champions for the foreseeable future.

This has left Sporting’s Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim as the favourite to take upon the reigns on Merseyside, with sources close to TEAMtalk revealing that talks to appoint Amorim are ready to enter the next phase.

With Egyptian hitman Mohamed Salah out of contract at the end of next season, preparations will take place this summer to eventually replace the legendary winger, who will be 33 by the time his contract at Liverpool runs out.

With that being said, here are six attackers that Ruben Amorim could look to bring to Liverpool this summer…

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Palace winger Michael Olise has had a difficult year, having only played 29% of the minutes in the Eagles Premier League season this campaign.

Despite this, the France Under-21 international has helped to contribute to six goals and three assists in his limited minutes, making him one of Palace’s most dangerous outlets as the team from south London has struggled in front of goal this season.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer only for the attacker to extend his stay at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2026, though this time with a release clause of around £60million in the contract.

Liverpool has a lack of left-footed wingers on their current roster, with Salah and Harvey Elliot being the only ones that can are capable of cutting in on their favoured left foot from the right wing.

Adding Olise to their attacking options would not only add a different dimension to their attack but would add immense quality too and for only £60m, at 22 years old that could be a bargain.

Man Utd have also been linked with Olise in recent times to replace to misfiring Antony, so Amorim will have to move quickly if he is to secure the former Reading man’s signature this summer.

Pedro Neto (Wolves)

Much like the aforementioned Olise, Wolves winger Pedro Neto has seen his season blighted with injuries, disrupting what could have been an exceptional campaign for the Portugal international.

After switching from Lazio to the west midlands in August 2019 for a fee of around €17.90million (£15.3million), Neto has appeared over 130 times in all competitions for Wolves, scoring 14 and assisting 24 in that time.

Though he could have racked up a lot more appearances, having missed up to 109 games through injury with a knee injury sustained in April 2021 keeping him out for almost a year.

Despite his injury woes, Neto’s talent is undoubtable, having picked up two goals and nine assists in 19 appearances this season alone, making him Wolves’ chief creator.

The P24-year-old is under currently contract at Molineux until the summer of 2027 and it would take a bid of around £60m for Wolves to even consider parting ways with one of their star assets.

But if Amorim enters the Anfield dugout in the summer, a linkup with his compatriot Neto could well and truly be on the cards.

Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Fresh off of the back of a Copa del Rey triumph with boyhood club Athletic Bilbao, ending their 40-year major trophy drought in the process, Spanish winger Nico Williams is being linked with a host of European super clubs.

Brother of Inaki Williams, who himself has appeared over 400 times for the Basque club at the age of 29, Williams has propelled himself into the spotlight ever since becoming a regular in the squad in the 2021/22 season.

The 21-year-old has already appeared 13 times for the Spanish national team in what is a highly competitive attack and his performances have seen him recently dubbed the heir to Salah at Anfield.

Williams has scored 18 times and assisted 21 times in 116 total appearances for Bilbao, as well as three goals and nine assists in 25 appearances this season alone.

Despite signing a contract extension at the Estadio de San Mames until the summer of 2027, rumours have continued circulating surrounding Williams’ departure, with a £43million release clause reportedly being inserted in there.

With it likely being a case of when and not if Williams departs Bilbao, Amorim will want to move quickly if he is to sign the Spanish wonderkid.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

One of the best, if not the best attacking midfielder in the world this season is Bayer Leverkusen’s young German star Florian Wirtz, who every club in world football ought to be after this summer.

Leverkusen have had a memorable campaign, winning their first-ever Bundesliga title with five games to spare and remaining unbeaten in all competitions at this stage under manager Xabi Alonso.

After suffering a cruciate ligament tear in March 2022 which kept him out for 43 games, many questioned whether or not Wirtz could bounce back to the levels he had hit before his injury.

Those questions have been well and truly silenced, with the 20-year-old playing a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s success this season, scoring 17 times and assisting a further 18 in 41 appearances in all competitions this campaign, including a hat-trick in Leverkusen’s 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen to secure the title.

Able to play anywhere along the frontline, the German international will not come cheap if he is to depart the BayArena this summer.

Transfermarkt value the youngster at €110.00million (£94.1million), though will manager Alonso recently announcing his plans to remain in Leverkusen for at least another season, reports have suggested that Wirtz may do the same.

If Liverpool and Amorim are to convince Wirtz to make his way to Merseyside this summer, they need to be prepared to break the bank to do so.

Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has seen his value soar in recent months, largely down to his impressive displays in the north of Spain.

Whilst contracted to Real Madrid, the Japanese attacker went on four separate loan spells away from the club, twice with Mallorca, once with Getafe and once with Villarreal but never truly excelled at either club.

In July 2022, Real Sociedad decided to spend €6.50million (£5.5.m) on Kubo to bring him to San Sebastian and since then he has paid back their faith and then some.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 times and assisted 13 times in 79 total appearances for Sociedad which has consequently seen Liverpool reportedly prepare a bid of upwards of £51million for the Japan international.

Whilst still some way from the finished product, Kubo still has ample time to improve and being a left-footed winger who loves to cut in from the right, could be a perfect long-term replacement for Salah at Anfield.

Victor Gyokeres (Sporting)

Sweden international Victor Gyokeres has had one of, if not the most meteoric rises in world football the past year.

After starring for Coventry City in the Championship, where he scored 41 goals and assisted a further 15 in 110 appearances, the striker switched from the west midlands to Lisbon in July 2023, linking up with Sporting CP for €21.00million (£17.9m).

That move has turned out to be a masterstroke from Sporting, with the 25-year-old having scored 36 times and assisting a further 16 in just 44 games in all competitions for the Lisbon-based outfit.

His current manager is none other than Amorim, who, if he decides to switch to Merseyside will no doubt want to reunite with Gyokeres by any means necessary.

Though, predictably, Gyokeres will not come cheap, with Sporting reportedly demanding upwards of €100m (£85.5m) for their top goalscorer.

With Darwin Nunez inconsistent in front of goal, should Amorim become Liverpool’s manager for next season he will likely want to bring Gyokeres with him.