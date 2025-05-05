The SIX best and worst Trent Alexander-Arnold moments for Liverpool as Real Madrid take huge risk

With Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-transfer switch to Real Madrid from Liverpool finally being confirmed, TEAMtalk has taken a look at the six best and worst moments of his Anfield career.

One of the worst-kept secrets in football finally came to a close on Monday when the England defender announced that he would be leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of this season.

And while he stopped short of confirming a move to Real Madrid would be next, all associated with Liverpool and the watching world know exactly where Alexander-Arnold is heading.

The 26-year-old has been on the Liverpool books for 20 years and has enjoyed some incredible highs, as well as enduring some major low points on Merseyside.

That that end, TEAMtalk takes a look at three of each…

⬆️ Alexander-Arnold highs ⬆️

🔴 First Liverpool goal v Leverkusen – 2017

After an injury to first-choice right-back Nathaniel Clyne on the eve of the 2017/18 season, 18-year-old Alexander-Arnold was handed an unexpected start against Hoffenheim in a Champions League qualifier.

He responded to that task by netting a stunning 35th-minute free-kick for his first goal for the club, becoming Liverpool’s third youngest player to score on his European debut for the Reds behind Michael Owen and David Fairclough in the process.

That goal put Alexander-Arnold’s name firmly on the map, showing the footballing world the magic in his right foot for the first time.

🔴 That corner-kick routine v Barcelona – 2019

In a memorable Champions League semi-final match against Barcelona in 2019, Alexander-Arnold executed a clever corner routine that was swept home by Divock Origi to send Anfield into raptures as Liverpool overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to win 4-3 on aggregate.

With the tie level at 3-3, Alexander-Arnold feigned to leave a corner before quickly sweeping it into the box for the alert Origi to convert as Barca’s defensive line stood static.

It was pure genius from the right-back as Jurgen Klopp’s men eventually went on to lift the trophy by beating Tottenham in the final.

🔴 Boxing Day masterclass at Leicester – 2019

The scene was well and truly set. This was Liverpool’s first game since they returned from the Club World Cup as champions and had a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table in their bid to end their 30-year wait for a top-flight title.

At the time of the game, Leicester were Liverpool’s biggest threat to achieving that goal as they sat second in the table. However, it ended up being a complete mismatch as the Reds ran riot in the second half with Alexander-Arnold at the centre of the action.

The full-back set up two Roberto Firmino goals before notching the fourth with a thumping right-foot angled finish in a game that fully showcased his attacking threat.

⬇️ Alexander-Arnold lows ⬇️

🔴 Rinsed by rampant Rashford – 2018

Alexander-Arnold’s defensive issues were on full display at Old Trafford in March 2018 when his England colleague Marcus Rashford tortured the Liverpool man.

Rashford scored twice when getting in behind an out-of-position Alexander-Arnold, who later named it as “one of his most difficult days” and that he “underestimated” his compatriot.

Jurgen Klopp also took some of the blame for the debacle, claiming he failed to remind his young defender Alexander-Arnold to “close the inside” against the speedy Rashford.

Nevertheless, Alexander-Arnold was fully exposed that day and wingers around the country were put on notice about his qualities when on the back foot.

🔴 Real blunder gifts Asensio goal – 2021

The Reds lost the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Real Madrid 3-1, with Alexander-Arnold gifting them their second goal with an horrendous defensive header.

In the same month where his exclusion from the England squad sparked debate amongst football fans, the Liverpool right-back looked all at sea as he dropped a major clanger.

Alexander-Arnold’s attempted headed clearance from a Toni Kroos pass fell straight into the path of Marco Asensio to finish.

🔴 Traumatised by Doku’s dancing feet – 2025

Despite recording an impressive 2-0 Liverpool win at Man City back in February, Alexander-Arnold was embarrassed by home winger Jeremy Doku throughout the contest.

The Reds star became the first player to be dribbled past more than 10 times (11 in total) in one Premier League match since the 2015/16 season. Thankfully for him, Doku’s end product was just as bad as Trent’s defending.

Alexander-Arnold won just two of his 13 ground duels, lost possession 17 times and averaged a 71 per cent pass accuracy in a woeful afternoon for him personally.

He did, however, have the last laugh as Arne Slot’s men wrapped up the Premier League title last weekend, securing a winning send-off for Alexander-Arnold in the process.

