Liverpool’s start to life under Arne Slot has gotten off to a hugely impressive start, with the Reds victorious in their first two fixtures of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The 19-time champions of England cruised to a 2-0 win away to newly promoted Ipswich Town on the new campaign’s opening weekend and then matched that result against Brentford in Slot’s first Anfield game.

But it is a cause for concern among Liverpool supporters that the club still have not secured a first signing of the summer to bolster the squad the Dutch coach has inherited from Jurgen Klopp. Indeed, the only deal they have agreed is for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to join from next summer.

But there is still an appetite for Liverpool to reinforce their ranks in other roles more immediately.

As TEAMtalk recently revealed, the Reds are on the hunt for a new centre-back over the final days of the transfer window.

Here are six central defenders Liverpool could target to boost their title hopes under the new manager.

Piero Hincapie

Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie is a player Liverpool have reportedly been tracking for some time, with their interest in the Ecuadorian pre-dating the current transfer window.

Hincapie joined Leverkusen from Argentinian side Telleres in 2021 and has steadily established himself as one of the best and most well-rounded centre-backs in the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old made 26 appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side last term as they raced to a first-ever Bundesliga title while remaining undefeated domestically. He operated on the left side of a back three and stood out for his ability to initiate attacks from deep with his incisive left-footed passing.

Said to be valued at around €60 million, Hincapie could form a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk while also providing cover for Andrew Robertson at left-back.

Goncalo Inacio

A player of a similar profile to Hincapie who is also a long-time Liverpool target, Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio has been linked with an Anfireld switch in the final days of the transfer window.

Still only 23 years old, Inacio is now in his fourth season as a regular starter for the Lisbon side.

The left-sided centre-back in Bruno Amorim’s three-at-the-back system at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, the 11-cap Portugal international is crucial to the way Sporting play due to his supreme passing ability from deep. He ranked in the 99th percentile among centre-backs in the Portuguese top flight last season for passes attempted (88.01) and progressive passes per 90 (8.56).

As exclusively reported by TEAMtalk, Inacio – whose Sporting contract includes a €60 million release clause – is on a shortlist of defenders Liverpool are targeting this summer.

Alessandro Bastoni

A central defender at the peak of his powers, Alessandro Bastoni has been outstanding for Inter Milan across back-to-back title-winning campaigns at the San Siro.

The 25-year-old Italy international was signed from Atalanta in 2017 for €31 million and then immediately loaned back to the Bergamo club to further his development. Another developmental loan, this time with Parma, followed the next season, before Bastoni was integrated into the fold in Milan.

With slick passing skills, dominant aerial ability at 6ft 3ins and a well-honed positional understanding of his role, Bastoni is the complete package as a modern-day centre-back.

His ability to play out from the back is evidenced by the fact he ranks in the 99th percentile among central defenders in Europe’s five major leagues over past year for progressive carries per 90 (2.3) and progressive passes received (3.02).

When he was linked with Manchester City and Chelsea last year, reports in Italy claimed Inter would demand around €70 million for Bastoni. That figure will likely have risen since then.

Marc Guehi

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier in the transfer window, Marc Guehi has been considered a top defensive target for Liverpool this summer.

The Crystal Palace centre-back starred with England at the European Championship after establishing himself as one of the best players at his position in the Premier League since arriving at Selhurst Park from Chelsea in 2021.

Despite Liverpool’s interest, it is Newcastle United who lead the race for Guehi’s signature. The Magpies have seen several bids for the 24-year-old rejected by Palace, but the two clubs have drawn closer to an agreement over a £70 million switch as the transfer deadline approaches.

If Liverpool hope to hijack Newcastle’s move for Guehi, they’ll have to swoop rapidly. Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher believes his old club are better off staying out of the bidding for the Three Lions star.

“I mean, Guehi, we are talking about £70 million,” the Sky Sports pundit said. “I think he is a really good player. I wouldn’t pay £70 million for him, though, so I think that’s probably a big decision the club have got to make, whether they look somewhere else and someone cheaper because that is top dollar, that.”

Castello Lukeba

Liverpool have done some significant business with RB Leipzig in recent years, from the £52 million purchase of Naby Keita in 2018 to the £26 million signing of Ibrahim Konate in 2021.

And the two clubs are currently in negotiations over the loan move of promising Reds midfielder Stefan Bajcetic to the Bundesliga side.

Liverpool could lean on their well-established relationship with Leipzig in their pursuit of a new centre-back by targeting Castello Lukeba, the Red Bull-owned side’s impressive 21-year-old French defender.

Lukeba stood out in the Bundesliga last term for his supreme technical ability on the ball, ranking in the 90th percentile among centre-backs in Europe’s top five league for pass completion and the 96th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 minutes.

Any move for Lukeba wouldn’t be cheap as Leipzig spent €34 million to sign him from Lyon just last summer.

But the Lyon-born youngster has all the skills to thrive at the highest level and form part of the bedrock of the Liverpool backline for years to come.

Lutsharel Geertruida

A player familiar to Slot, Lutsharel Geertruida was a key figure in the new Liverpool manager’s title-winning Feyenoord side of two years ago.

The 24-year-old Rotterdam-born defender has been with Feyenoord his entire career and has accumulated 11 senior caps for the Netherlands.

While his relationship with Slot makes him an obvious candidate for Liverpool in their search for defensive reinforcements, he is something of a left-field suggestion here owing to the fact he most often plays at right-back.

But the 6ft 1 ins Geertruida can also comfortably play in the centre of defence, where he is a commanding presence. He is a fearsome force going forward and inside the opposition’s pentalty area, too. He ranked in the 96th percentile among Eredivisie centre-backs last season for progressive passes per 90 and scored eight league goals.

Valued at £30 million, Liverpool would have to move quickly in any move for Geertruida. The Feyenoord man is reportedly close to a move to Aston Villa.

