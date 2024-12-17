Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has come under fire this season and the club are being linked with a host of quality forward options who could replace the struggling Reds frontman.

The Anfield outfit forked out £85million (€100m/$108m) when they landed the Uruguay international from Benfica back in the summer of 2022 but Nunez has struggled to be the lethal presence Liverpool signed him to be in front of goal.

The 25-year-old’s all-round game and effort levels cannot really be questioned but big-money strikers are bought to do one thing and 36 goals in 116 games, an average of a goal every 3.2 outings is clearly not good enough.

Nunez’s struggles have continued into this season, despite the stunning form Arne Slot’s men have been in as they sit at the summit of the Premier League and the expanded Champions League group stage.

He has notched just three times in 20 games in all competitions and has been fortunate that the likes of Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo have been in scintillating form around him.

To that end, TEAMtalk has looked at six frontmen who could complete a move to Merseyside in the near future…

Omar Marmoush

Mo Salah’s Egypt international teammate has been in sparking form for Eintracht Frankfurt both in the Bundesliga and the Europa League this campaign.

The 25-year-old has a remarkable 30 goal involvements in just 23 games this season playing mostly as a central striker but also the ability to play out wide or as a No.10.

His familiarity with Salah, assuming the Anfield legend extends his stay at the club, would also potentially give the Reds an incredible one-two punch in their attack.

“I’m learning everything from Mohamed Salah on and off the pitch,” he said. “It’s a great honour to play alongside one of the best players in the world.”

“I always learn from him how to become a professional, both on and off the field. He’s like a big brother to me and the other young players. He talks to us about sleep, work ethic – everything.

“I constantly seek his advice and benefit from his vast experience in matches. Playing alongside him is a fantastic feeling.”

Recent reports from Sky Germany claimed that Marmoush would ‘immediately agree to join Liverpool’ if offered the opportunity, despite the player still being under contract until 2027.

Frankfurt are reportedly aiming to recoup around £60million (€72m/$76m) for his services which, going by his age and goals record, would not represent bad value at all.

Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres joined Sporting CP from Coventry City in the summer of 2023 and has since become one of the most sought-after strikers in world football.

The Sweden international scored 43 goals in all competitions in his debut season, helping his side win the Primeira Liga title.

He has already netted 26 goals in the 2024/25 campaign, including a Champions League hat-trick in their 4-1 win against Manchester City.

His form has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 26-year-old has a €100million (£83m/$107m) release clause in his contract but will reportedly be allowed to leave Sporting CP in the summer for around €70million (£57.8m, $73.7m).

Benjamin Sesko

Liverpool have bought Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in recent years and could potentially launch another raid on the Bundesliga side in 2025.

The Reds are one of many clubs to have been linked with Sesko, who is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

“As a striker, he’s the best I’ve played with,” teammate Yussuf Poulsen said. “If you look at his abilities, he has everything a top number 9 needs.

“He’s still young, he still needs to learn, not the technical things about being a striker but maybe more the finesse side. He has everything, strength shooting, technique, everything.”

The 21-year-old has scored 10 goals in 22 appearances this season and reportedly has a gentleman’s agreement with RB Leipzig to facilitate an exit next summer.

Jonathan David

David would represent a more budget-friendly option for Liverpool as he is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Lille.

The Ligue 1 side may accept a cut-price offer in the January transfer window in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

But the striker will also be eligible to open pre-contract talks with non-French clubs, and he has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham, Newcastle and Juventus.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, the Canada international is enjoying a great start to the 2024/25 season.

He is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 11 goals and also netted six Champions League goals, including a winner against Real Madrid.

Marcus Thuram

Since joining Inter Milan on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, Thuram has established himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A.

He played an integral role in their Scudetto-winning campaign last season, registering 13 goals and 13 assists in 35 Serie A appearances.

The 27-year-old has also made a brilliant start to the 2024/25 campaign with 11 goals and six assists in 15 Serie A appearances.

According to reports in Italy, Liverpool are interested in Thuram and a move to Anfield would offer him the chance to reunite with close friend Federico Chiesa.

While Inter will want to keep him at the San Siro, the France international has a €85million (£70.4m/$89.6m) release clause in his contract.

Marcus Thuram bags his 5th goal of the season and heads Inter into the lead 🤩 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/aeImcnVdCz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2024

Joao Pedro

A striker with Premier League experience, Pedro joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Watford in 2023 and was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award last season.

He has seven direct goal contributions in 10 Premier League appearances this season, including goals against Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has also showcased his ability to drop deep and contribute to the team’s link-up play, prompting comparisons with former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

“He has this special quality,” Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said. “Every team in the Premier League has this one key player. In possession, he’s unbelievable.”

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Reds are “closely monitoring” the Brazil international, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

But Pedro is under contract at Brighton until 2028 and all interested parties have reportedly been quoted a fee of €70million (£58.2/$73.5m).

