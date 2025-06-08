Liverpool intend to make a fourth and ‘final’ offer for Florian Wirtz after Bayer Leverkusen rejected their third bid worth £113m, and two trusted Reds sources have shared what they’ve heard on whether it’ll be accepted.

Liverpool already have an agreement on personal terms with Florian Wirtz in place. The Reds are currently the only side bidding for Wirtz who has signalled his intention to sign for the Reds and no one else.

However, Liverpool will not book a medical until such time as they’ve shaken hands on a club-to-club agreement with Leverkusen. And despite the lack of a bidding war, Liverpool are finding it difficult to close the deal.

The Reds have thus far submitted three separate bids for Wirtz, with the latest totalling £113m. That offer comprised £100m as a fixed fee plus £13m in add-ons.

Leverkusen value their talisman at a loftier €150m / £126m and according to both Paul Joyce and Lewis Steele, Liverpool’s third bid worth £113m has been rejected.

The Times’ Joyce is arguably the No 1 source on all things Liverpool, while Steele is The Daily Mail’s designated correspondent for Merseyside.

After confirming Liverpool’s latest rejection, the two reporters provided insight into what happens next.

Firstly, Joyce declared Leverkusen are ‘still looking to squeeze a bigger fee from Liverpool.’

As such, and with Liverpool showing no signs of walking away from the deal, ‘negotiations between the two clubs are continuing.’

Joyce then insisted the ‘expectation remains’ a record-shattering deal will be agreed, though a ‘compromise’ from one of the two clubs involved is required.

Leverkusen fully expect Liverpool to bid again and according to Steele, the raised figure of £118m should be enough to seal a deal.

Steele stated: ‘Bayer Leverkusen are holding out for around £118million to wrap up the Florian Wirtz deal and the German club are braced for Liverpool to make another big-money bid in the next 24 hours.’

Encouragingly for Liverpool, the Mail reporter noted Leverkusen are happy for the extra £5m Liverpool must commit to to be made up via more add-ons, irrespective of whether they’re easy to achieve or not.

He added: ‘But sources in Germany say Leverkusen are now ready for what will likely be a final, written offer from Liverpool that could total £118m when factoring in bonuses and add-ons.

‘At this stage the clubs are discussing the details of the deal in terms of the bonuses and Leverkusen are said to want an increase in add-ons whether achievable or not.’

Just like Joyce, Steele concluded by stating ‘all parties’ are ‘confident’ an agreement will be forged sooner rather than later.

Florian Wirtz transfer will smash transfer records

Liverpool’s record buy remains the £85m (add-ons included) paid to Benfica when signing Darwin Nunez in 2022.

Wirtz’s deal even without add-ons will obliterate that record and it’s by no means the only record that will fall.

The Premier League’s most expensive signing is Moises Caicedo by way of his £115m switch from Brighton to Chelsea.

Had Liverpool’s third bid worth £113m been accepted, the Reds would have narrowly avoided having to make Wirtz the EPL’s record-breaking buy.

But as stated, a deal worth £118m is expected to be struck and at that price, Wirtz will surpass the Ecuador international.

Wirtz will also become Bayer Leverkusen’s record sale and also the most expensive German footballer of all time.

Latest Liverpool news – Signing imminent / Chiesa LEAVING and more…

🔴 Huge clue Liverpool signing is imminent after statement released

🔴 Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool star Chiesa wants OUT, as real reason why revealed

🔴 Liverpool gifted dream striker transfer to join Wirtz as Chelsea ‘hesitancy’ opens door

TIMELINE: How Liverpool positioned themselves to shatter records

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.

May 27: Leverkusen quickly reject that offer, stressing to Liverpool they won’t sell for less than their €150m valuation.

May 30: Liverpool submit a new €125-130m offer for Wirtz, based on a €100m downpayment with the rest made up of add-ons and bonuses.

June 6: Liverpool make a third bid for Wirtz, worth an initial €118.6m rising to €134m.

June 8: Bayer Leverkusen reject Liverpool’s third bid for Wirtz, with the Reds only willing to make one final offer.