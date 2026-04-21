Amid claims Liverpool have struck an agreement to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager, Sky Sports have dropped a decisive update on the future of Arne Slot.

Slot has endured a torrid second season at Liverpool, with the Reds going trophyless despite spending close to half a billion pounds on high calibre new recruits last summer.

His man-management, in-game substitutions and tactical nous have all been questioned at times throughout the campaign.

Just a few weeks ago, Liverpool fans appeared to be voting with their feet when most of their travelling party of around 8,000 left early during the 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup.

And with Xabi Alonso – a favourite on Merseyside through his playing days – on the market and admired by many within Liverpool’s hierarchy, the signs began to look bleak for Slot’s job security beyond the summer.

What’s more, there are reports over the past 24 hours emanating from Spain that state Liverpool have struck an agreement to hire Alonso as their next manager.

But as is often the case with speculative reports from Spain, they appear to have missed the mark entirely.

Arne Slot will CONTINUE as Liverpool manager

That’s because Sky Sports have now provided what appears to be a definitive update on Slot and his future at Anfield.

The headline in their piece read: ‘Arne Slot future: Liverpool boss expected to stay at Anfield next season as club close in on Champions League qualification’.

As hinted at, Liverpool being on course to qualify for next year’s Champions League looks to have removed any lingering doubts about Slot’s position heading into the 2026/27 season.

The report continued: ‘Arne Slot is expected to continue as Liverpool head coach next season, Sky Sports News understands, as the club close in on Champions League qualification.

‘Any doubts about the Dutchman’s future appear to be subsiding rapidly as a seven-point gap has opened up between Liverpool in fifth place and Chelsea in sixth.’

What’s more, it was then stated Liverpool owners FSG are prepared to sanction another significant spend on transfers to give Slot the tools he requires to get Liverpool back to winning major honours.

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Sky Sports added: ‘Slot is set to retain the support of the hierarchy ahead of a summer in which more work is expected to be done to the squad following the announcement Mo Salah will be leaving.

‘RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is among their top targets for a new forward while several other positions are also being looked at.’

Earlier on Tuesday, multiple reports in Germany as well as our own insider, Graeme Bailey, confirmed Diomande is Liverpool’s No 1 target to take the place being vacated by Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have ‘approved’ the blockbuster move which if completed, would make Diomande the third most expensive signing in their history.

Leipzig are now demanding in excess of €100m for the 19-year-old Ivorian, but that is not deterring Liverpool who are completely convinced by Diomande.

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