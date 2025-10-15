Sky Sports journalist shares bittersweet update on Marc Guehi to Liverpool

A powerful European side have taken the first steps towards signing Liverpool target, Marc Guehi, though there is some rather encouraging news for the Reds in the update.

Liverpool believed they’d snagged Guehi on deadline day, only for Crystal Palace to pull the plug in the final hours. Guehi had agreed personal terms with the Reds and a club-to-club agreement had also been forged. The centre-back even passed a medical, but Palace had other ideas when failing to sign a suitable replacement in time.

Guehi won’t sign a new contract at Selhurst Park, meaning he’ll leave the Eagles when his existing deal expires at season’s end.

There is a small possibility he’s signed by a club in January, though it would take a significant fee to get Palace’s greenlight part-way through a season in which they’re enjoying their first ever European campaign.

Liverpool’s close call has opened the door for rival suitors to pounce. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid also all hovering. Bayern have already spoken with Guehi’s camp.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool aren’t the only English side hunting Guehi’s signature, while leading Serie A sides are also hovering.

And according to the latest from Sky Sports Switzerland reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, one of Italy’s biggest teams have entered the frame with force.

Tavolieri stated Inter Milan ‘takes the lead’ for Guehi after ‘intensifying’ contacts with the player’s representatives.

Inter – like all overseas suitors – hold an edge over Liverpool given they can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the 25-year-old come January 1.

Liverpool cannot get anything in writing for Guehi’s potential move to Anfield until the summer window opens.

But while Tavolieri described Guehi as being ‘receptive’ to Inter’s interest, there was a positive update for Liverpool…

Marc Guehi favours remaining in England – report

TEAMtalk were recently informed Guehi will treat Liverpool the same as all other clubs who knock on his door.

In other words, he’s not giving the Reds priority over any other sides just because he came close to joining them last summer. Essentially, he’s choosing to act ultra-professionally, which is exactly what you’d expect from Guehi.

But according to Tavolieri, Guehi does have a preference on which country he wants to play in and it’s England.

The Premier League is said to ‘remain in his heart’ and Guehi has a ‘deep attachment’ to England’s top flight.

Accordingly, it’s stated ‘this preference could weigh heavily in the balance, especially since a club like Liverpool is also closely monitoring his progress.’

Liverpool do have alternative centre-backs in mind in case they miss out on Guehi a second time. Dayot Upamecano – who is in the final year of his contract at Bayern – and Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) are admired.

However, Guehi remains Liverpool’s number one centre-back target at present and Tavolieri’s reporting strongly suggests they stand a good chance of landing their man when all is said and done.

VOTE: Where will Marc Guehi play next season? ⬇️

Latest Liverpool news – Stupid Salah claim / Even stupider Van Dijk claim…

In other news, Sam Allardyce claims if Sir Alex Ferguson were manager of Liverpool right now, he’d have booted Mohamed Salah out long ago.

TEAMtalk has offered an explanation as to why Big Sam is talking out of his backside.

Elsewhere, Dutch icon, Marco van Basten, has also been swigging the silly juice with a monumentally moronic statement of his own about Virgil van Dijk.