Liverpool still very much admire Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi amid growing claims the Reds are readying a fresh bid to prise him to Anfield – and with David Ornstein revealing why the Spain star remains ideally suited to Arne Slot’s side.

The Merseysiders are loving life under new manager Slot right now after what can only be described as a dream start to his Anfield reign. Winning a hugely impressive 17 of 19 games played under his command, Liverpool are both top of the Premier League (having only dropped five points so far) and the Champions League, remaining the only side still 100% after five games played.

And while Jurgen Klopp’s efforts in the Liverpool dug-out will never be forgotten, Slot has made a mockery of claims that the Reds would suffer an immediate downturn under their new manager.

His results so far are all the more remarkable given they have been achieved through, by and large, the squad that Klopp left behind, with only one new addition – Federico Chiesa – to their ranks.

However, but for a late U-turn, Slot would have added to his midfield, having agreed to meet the €60m release clause for Zubimendi and with the midfielder agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

Now Ornstein has revealed the Euro 2024 winner remains a top target for the Reds, with Slot feeling his skillset remains completely suited to them, but having looked into the factors that curtailed his summer transfer.

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein stated: ‘Liverpool felt that Zubimendi had the perfect profile in terms of what Slot is looking for in a No.6 and they didn’t pursue an alternative in August because they felt no one else could offer the same skill set.

‘Their admiration for the Spain international remains strong.’

On the factors around his transfer failure, Ornstein added: ‘The Anfield hierarchy believed he came under pressure from Real Sociedad to stay put at his boyhood club when he U-turned, having initially indicated that he was keen on completing the switch to Merseyside.

‘Real Sociedad and the player dispute that version of events.’

Liverpool ready fresh Zubimendi move as Carragher makes feelings clear

With the January window edging closer and now just 32 days away from clubs being able to formally complete new business, reports of a fresh move for Zubimendi are starting to gather pace.

And while the player has denied claims that he regrets his decision to reject the Reds, our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has been told by sources that a fresh approach to land the 25-year-old will be launched in the winter window and they have a ‘very good chance’ of landing him.

Impressed by their start to life under Slot, the Reds hierarchy have made it clear to the manager that money will be made available for team strengthening if he sees a target he would like to bring to Anfield.

And with the boss still keen to add an extra body to his midfield and to help them compete across four trophy fronts, Liverpool have confidence they can overcome both Arsenal and Man City in the battle to land Zubimendi.

Jamie Carragher also reckons a move for Zubimendi would make plenty of sense for Liverpool and has urged his former club to get a deal done.

“If I was Liverpool I would be doing that [strengthening in January],” he said on Stick to Football.

“I was thinking about this – if you are Arne Slot and let’s say an average Premier League manager is at a top club for two or three years trying to win the league. [Mikel] Arteta has been there for four or five years.

“You are trying to build something. He might never be in this position again in terms of being nine points clear of Arsenal and five clear of City.

“There’s a long way to go, I get that, but we know Liverpool don’t do silly things in the transfer market but if there is something there right now.”

On Zubimendi specifically, he added: “Do it! Zubimendi is the player he wanted, they ended up putting [Ryan] Gravenberch there who has been fantastic, but if he is the player you want – go and do it – you might never be in this position. You might be here three years but City are City and they are five points ahead of you at Christmas. Just make it count.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Real make Alexander-Arnold contact; Atalanta full-back eyed

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s chances of keeping Alexander-Arnold on Merseyside next season have suffered a pretty sizeable double blow after Real Madrid confirmed their plans to bring the 26-year-old to the Bernabeu in 2025 and with Ornstein and James Pearce revealing the Reds are still yet to agree on terms on a new deal.

Understandably, the latest update has been seen as a fairly sizeable indicator that a free transfer move to Spain could indeed be on the cards for the Reds vice-captain.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are also keen to strengthen at left-back and while we understand Milos Kerkez has been declared as the Reds’ top target, reports claim their scouts have been paying close attention to in-form Matteo Rugeri of late.

A January deal, though, looks tough to pull off, with both Manchester City and Manchester United credited with an interest.

Elsewhere, a fanciful Spanish report has suggested Liverpool are willing to offload Ryan Gravenberch and offer a cash supplement to Real Madrid in order to land Aurelien Tchouameni.

The France midfielder is another name seemingly high on Liverpool’s radar as Slot looks to beef up his midfield options.

And while links to Tchouameni have gathered pace in recent weeks, it would be folly to suggest that one of this season’s most consistent stars in Gravenberch could be sacrificed to get a deal over the line.

Stats show why Zubimendi would be an upgrade for Wataru Endo