Arne Slot has promised Liverpool fans they will start to get small glimpses of British record signing Alexander Isak over the coming weeks, but has warned it will take time to get him up to speed, while also addressing fears Alexis Mac Allister faces a spell on the sidelines through injury.

The defending champions recorded a last-gasp 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday to maintain their 100% start to the season, and keeping them three points clear of Arsenal, Tottenham and Bournemouth in the fledgling Premier League table. With Isak set to work on his fitness after a punctured pre-season programme, many observers are already predicting Liverpool will be hard to stop this season.

Indeed, Isak was conspicuous by his absence for the victory at Turf Moor and after the game, Slot warned it will take some time to help build him up to fitness.

“We’ve decided it is the best for him to have a proper week of training instead of every time going for five or ten minutes of playing. I can assure the fans that he will be involved on Wednesday [v Atletico Madrid] – but this game came a bit too early.”

Explaining in more detail, Slot told the media: “If you start a season when the players have been off for five weeks, you give them a certain base before they are able to play 45 minutes.

“We got him from Newcastle in a state where you could see his pre-season was going to start now, then he needs proper minutes of training before he has a certain base, let alone for him to play twice in three days.

“We try to prepare players at the beginning of the season to play once a week and then we try to do more before the rhythm of three games a week.

“Alex is far from ready for that schedule of three games in a week but we could use him today for five minutes and Wednesday 10 and then 15, but we don’t believe that is the way to build him up.

“In Sweden, they did the right thing by giving him good sessions without playing him a lot and we did the same so now he will be able to play 45 on Wednesday as a minimum or a little bit more.

“But if he plays 45 on Wednesday, don’t expect him to play 45 or more on Saturday (against Everton) as his body is not prepared for that.”

At the same time, Slot has also moved to ease concerns about Alexis Mac Allister‘s fitness after he was withdrawn early from the game and after being on the end of a heavy tackle from Lesley Ugochukwu….

Slot eases Mac Allister fears as Carragher makes huge Isak claim

The 26-year-old completed 90 minutes for Argentina in midweek and is still feeling his way back to full fitness at Anfield after missing the end of last season.

As a result, it was no surprise when he was withdrawn at half-time, with Conor Bradley coming on in his place.

“Not tactically, it was a bit of both. He missed a lot of pre-season,” Slot explained of Mac Allister’s early withdrawal. “He is ready for one game a week, maybe 70-90 [minutes].

“He played 90 for Argentina and was really tired after 70 so doesn’t have the right build-up to play three games a week, 90 minutes.

“I was always sure I would take him off after 60 minutes for him to be ready to be back on the pitch on Wednesday and Saturday and I already made one substitution in the first half.

“If I take him off on 60 minutes, then I would have to make another one, then if I want to make changes on 75, I can do nothing anymore.

“That, combined with the tackle that was a tackle that he felt. I’m not surprised by the fact he felt that tackle, by the way.

“It was a combination of both. He said it was fine and good enough to go on, although he limped a lot. That’s more his mentality that he could actually perform at his best for 15 minutes longer.

“A combination of him being injured, me not wanting to use a second substitution after 60 minutes and us not playing so well, by the way, so bring Dom into the midfield more, players who can attack the box, so a lot of arguments.”

Reflecting on the win at Turf Moor, which kept his team at 100%, Slot praised his team’s resilience and attitude, but has come clean about what shocked him in the game, prior to Mo Salah’s late penalty winner.

