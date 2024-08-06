Slot at odds with Liverpool chiefs over player sale, as Reds linked with ‘world-class’ La Liga star

Arne Slot is in disagreement with the Liverpool hierarchy over the potential departure of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, while the Reds have been backed to sign a top La Liga star in a puzzling move.

Kelleher has kept 15 clean sheets in 47 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions. The shot-stopper is generally behind Alisson in the Liverpool pecking order but has made a name for himself as a top keeper in cup competitions and when Alisson is out of action.

Indeed, Slot’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp loved Kelleher and even went as far as calling him ‘world-class’ during his brilliant spell in charge at Anfield.

Kelleher is now 25 years old though and is aiming to join a new club this summer so he can start to play regularly rather than simply warm the bench in most games.

Due to Kelleher’s impressive displays in a Liverpool shirt, he has picked up interest from several clubs including Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Celtic in recent months.

But Liverpool are well aware of the talent they have on their hands and have set his price tag at more than £25million. Some reports have even claimed that Liverpool might hold out for as much as £35m, money which has put the likes of Forest and Celtic off.

According to an update on the situation from journalist Graeme Bailey, Slot has been very impressed by Kelleher in pre-season and would love to continue being able to use him during the 2024-25 campaign.

Just like Klopp, Slot is planning to use Alisson in most big matches and then rotate Kelleher in for cup competitions and when the Brazilian is injured. But Kelleher no longer wants to do this, which means a solution needs to be found.

Liverpool transfers: Kelleher facing uncertain future

Bailey adds that unlike Slot, the Liverpool chiefs are happy to sell the Republic of Ireland international as they want to adhere to his wishes. The Liverpool hierarchy know that if they keep Kelleher as a backup for much longer they will have an angry player on their hands.

However, if Liverpool go ahead and sell Kelleher, then Slot will likely voice his frustration.

Amid all the speculation surrounding Kelleher, reports in Spain state that Liverpool are poised to launch a shock approach for Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old is one of the best shot-stoppers in Spain and he enhanced his reputation with some great performances for Georgia at Euro 2024.

The reports describe Mamardashvili as ‘one of the best in the world’ in his position, which has prompted Liverpool to identify him as a potential successor to Alisson.

It is claimed that Liverpool could try to sign Mamardashvili in a big-money deal before sending him out on loan for the upcoming season, as he will not want to sit on the bench and deputise for Alisson.

Mamardashvili could then come into the starting eleven if Alisson completes a lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia.

However, it is hard to see this transfer actually reaching completion. Mamardashvili will view himself as a player capable shining for a top club and he will therefore not want to join Liverpool before being shipped out on loan.

