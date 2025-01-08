Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reportedly chosen Victor Osimhen as a ‘perfect’ replacement for Darwin Nunez with the Reds’ stance on the Uruguayan’s future coming to light and amid claims the striker faces a battle to salvage his Anfield future.

The 25-year-old – an initial £64m (€75m, $79m) from Benfica in summer 2022 – has fallen down the pecking order under Slot this season, with the Uruguayan often finding himself third choice in the pecking order. Indeed, the Liverpool boss has tended to prefer using either Diogo Jota or playing winger Luis Diaz in a central role this season amid an admission from Slot that Nunez has struggled to adapt to his tactical demands.

As a result, speculation over Nunez’s future has gathered pace in recent weeks with claims arising that a possible departure from Anfield could be on the cards.

Now, according to reports, the Liverpool manager is ready to green-light plans to sign a high-profile upgrade in the form of Osimhen.

The Nigerian international, currently on a season-long loan with Galatasaray, has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent days amid claims that he is a player now considered by Ruben Amorim as his top striker target in 2025.

And while a January move looks to be off the table and with the Turkish side confident of keeping him in Istanbul for the remainder of the season, a summer move to the Premier League does look on the cards with parent club Napoli having lowered his release clause to a more modest €75m (£62m, $76.5m).

However, according to Anfield Watch, that could actually be to Anfield rather than Old Trafford, amid claims that Slot has now ‘chosen’ Osimhen as his ‘perfect’ summer recruit and with the dream of bringing the player to Merseyside also backed up by sporting director Richard Hughes and CEO of football Michael Edwards.

What Arne Slot really thinks about Nunez sale

Liverpool interest in Osimhen actually goes back several years with the Nigerian first attracting interest from Edwards while with Lille and prior to his move to Napoli.

And while they have continued to monitor his progress since, a move has never really been on their agenda until now.

Per Anfield Watch, the move for the 26-year-old would only happen were Nunez to leave, though it seems the Uruguayan is not short of admirers despite his lack of minutes for the Reds this season.

Indeed, Ben Jacobs has confirmed to us that Slot does not seem to view the former Benfica man as part of his long-term project.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Italian giants AC Milan showed interest in Nunez last summer and they remain admirers of his.

However, Milan were put off by Liverpool’s price tag of over £50m (€60m, $61.7m) for Nunez and are still unwilling to go that high for him, meaning an exit in the January window remains highly unlikely.

Chelsea have also been linked with Nunez in the past but TEAMtalk understands that the Liverpool forward doesn’t fit the profile of player they are looking for and he isn’t on their radar at this stage.

Newcastle are another side understood to be keen and the Magpies could yet explore a summer move for the player if the price is considered right.

Slot has previously admitted Slot has spoken to Nunez about adapting to his tactical demands – a struggle he has seemingly found difficult – and with the player having only scored four times in 24 appearances this season.

On the player’s wastefulness in front of goal, Slot said in December: “For me, he has an impact. If you only look at goals, he hasn’t scored as many as he wants to score or we want a number nine to score.

“But he does have an impact in his work rate and that’s not just to prevent the other team from making a chance, but also for us when we lose the ball to be aggressive and we can get the ball back and create chances…

“…Maybe because the fans support him so much, he wants it almost too much, to score that goal for the fans and for himself.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool could have a more immediate issue on their hands with regards the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His deal at Anfield of course expires this summer and speculation of a move to Real Madrid has ramped up in recent days, with the Spaniards already having had an opening offer rejected.

Jacobs writes for TEAMtalk that Liverpool still hope to tie their vice-captain down to a new deal – but plan to do so on their terms and their timeline.

Furthermore, it’s suggested FSG could now set Alexander-Arnold a deadline by which to make up his mind and in an effort to force a decision from their homegrown star.

