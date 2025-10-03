An insider has suggested both Arne Slot and a Liverpool new boy will be “concerned” at the star’s form, as he’s yet to come close to justifying his huge price tag.

The Reds spent around £450million improving their squad in the summer. They had won the Premier League last term and the expectation was and probably still is that they’ll do it again this term.

Indeed, they are top of the Premier League and have won all but one game.

Some of their new signings have bedded in well – Hugo Ekitike the main one, with five goals and an assist already. Florian Wirtz, meanwhile, in the eight games since the Community Shield, is yet to score or assist.

It’s been a big shock for Liverpool fans, not least because Wirtz cost £116million, but also as he was directly involved in 31 goals in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Insider Pete O’Rourke has detailed the concern at Liverpool over the attacking midfielder’s start at the club.

“There will be a bit of concern. I think there’ll be concern from Slot, and there’ll be concern from Wirtz as well,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s not the only one struggling for form in that Liverpool team, but obviously his price tag and reputation brings even more scrutiny onto Wirtz.

“He hasn’t scored or assisted in any of his Premier League or Champions League appearances so far, which people have been surprised by given how impressive he was for Leverkusen.

“Liverpool need to be patient, they need to let him get used to his new surroundings with a bit of continuity and to get a settled run in the team.

“He needs a settled position too, Slot needs to work out where his best position is in this Liverpool team and give him time to adjust to their way of playing.

“He’s a quality player, there are no doubts about that. Once he gets used to the pace of the Premier League and gets used to playing with his new team at Liverpool, I’m sure we’ll see the best of Wirtz because I’m sure a top player like that will definitely find his form at some point sooner rather than later.”

Why is Wirtz struggling?

The system at Liverpool is not the same as the one Wirtz was playing in with Leverkusen. There, he was one of two No.10s, meaning there were more options to pick up the ball in midfield, while the three centre-backs meant the ball was not always going straight to Wirtz.

As such, he could operate in a wider area and fill space before attacking it, rather than at Liverpool, as the sole No.10, being the man dropping into the midfield to pick up the ball.

That means he already has more options of what to do with the ball, where at Leverkusen, he could be given it in a dangerous area and get straight to attacking.

Wirtz was averaging 80 touches per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga, per FBRef, with his team-mates allowing him to do his thing with the ball.

At Liverpool, having to pick it up deeper, there’s less chance to get straight onto the attack, so Wirtz has to recycle the ball more often, and it’s important that he shares the ball with other attacking stars, like Mohamed Salah.

As a result, the German is only having 60 touches per 90 minutes. As a result of him having the ball less, Wirtz is creating less shots – one fewer per game at Liverpool than he was at Leverkusen (4.7 rather than 5.7).

Liverpool have bought a player for a lot of money and inserted him into a team full of stars where he essentially can’t play his game – as per SofaScore, his average rating over the past three Premier League games is 6.3, and only once this season has he achieved a seven or above.

Owen Hargreaves has told the Reds they need to “get the balance right” and that might mean Wirtz doing something different to what he is now, or a slight change of system to get him into better positions.

