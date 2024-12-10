Arne Slot might have dropped a transfer hint after name-checking a Girona star, as Liverpool consider possible replacements for stalwart Andrew Robertson.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of left-backs ahead of the January transfer window as the Scotland international’s importance at Anfield, arguably, declines.

Robertson has been a tremendous servant for the Reds over the past seven years but the 30-year-old appears to be slowing down, somewhat.

Reports suggest Liverpool are interested in Girona full-back Miguel Gutierrez, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

TBR Football claims the Merseyside outfit are keeping tabs on the former Real Madrid defender, who cost just £4.1m in 2022, and now ex-Feyenoord boss Slot has talked up the 23-year-old.

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Girona, Slot told reporters: “I think their [Girona’s] game model is what stands out, their idea about football.

“Last season, I watched quite a lot of them because I found it interesting what he [Girona coach Michel] did with especially the left full-back [Gutierrez], and he’s still doing that this season as well, playing so inverted, having such a free role from that position.

“At that moment in time, you didn’t see that that often yet. Now, you see some other teams doing it as well, but that was interesting to see. They have a very good idea about football, always want to bring out the ball from the back, and they have many good players.”

Robertson to leave Liverpool?

In recent months, speculation has mounted that Robertson may be inching closer towards the end of his memorable spell at Liverpool. The Scot is nearing the final 18 months of his contract and over time, backup option Kostas Tsimikas has become a real threat to his starting XI berth.

As a result, Liverpool have been linked with Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, and more. Slot did explain why Robertson has been rotated a bit more than in the past, citing a pre-season injury he picked up for Scotland at Euro 2024.

In November, he said: “I wouldn’t say it is a dilemma. There are other positions where we have rotated. It probably also has to do with Robbo’s [Robertson’s] pre-season. He had no pre-season because he came back injured from the Euros so he missed almost the whole pre-season. For most of them it was only two weeks but for him it was only a few days.

“Kostas did really well in that period of time so it has to do with the quality Kostas has in that position but it also has to do with Robbo missing pre-season. That’s why we started rotating from the start a bit. If a player has missed pre-season he can’t play three games in a row.

“That’s the situation. It was good for Robbo to play against Arsenal and against Brighton in midweek. That is making sure he is getting into that rhythm of playing twice a week.”

Therefore, players such as Gutierrez may come to the fore.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Mac Allister hint, Trent replacement

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has admitted he would “definitely” like to play in Spain one day, months on from being linked with a Real Madrid move.

However, the 25-year-old Argentine international stressed he is “very comfortable” at the Premier League leaders right now.

Amid growing fears Liverpool could lose Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is inching towards the last six months of his contract, the Reds are said to be looking at Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands international is, arguably, a more attacking option but Liverpool are keeping tabs on the talented 24-year-old.

Finally, TEAMtalk revealed Liverpool are closely monitoring the performances of Bologna star Sam Beukema, with Slot a long-term admirer of the defender.

Who is Miguel Gutierrez?

Gutierrez came through the academy at Real Madrid and Manchester United tried to sign him in 2017, but the then-16-year-old decided to stay at his boyhood club.

He made 10 first-team appearances for Madrid before joining Girona in 2022 and was named in the LaLiga Team of the Season in 2023/24.

The left-back is solid defensively but is renowned for his technical skills and attacking qualities, and he registered nine assists in all competitions last season.

Incidentally, he cited Los Blancos legend Marcelo as a big influence on him when growing up.

“Everyone on the [Madrid] first team supported me a lot, especially those who grew up in the academy and know what it’s like to come up from Castilla,” he said in 2021. “I have to thank Marcelo because he is a left-back and he was always alongside me giving me advice, he was the first there to help me.”

