Liverpool are unlikely to sign “dream target” Michael Olise any time soon, two sources have confirmed, with a move for a big-money alternative gathering pace and potentially on the Reds’ agenda in the January window.

The Reds are all about succession planning at Anfield as the signings of Giorgi Mamardashvili (as the heir to Alisson Becker) and Milos Kerkez (as Andy Robertson’s long-term replacement) have shown. And while neither has really hit the straps for Liverpool, the club will hope in the long-term that their strategy of bringing them in early and allowing them to bed in will ultimately pay dividends.

In April 2025, Liverpool handed new two-year deals to both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. However, there is an understanding at Anfield that the pair will not likely play for the club beyond that, giving the club time to plan for life after the two bona fide club legends.

One name strongly linked with a move to Anfield and as a replacement for Salah in recent months is Olise, who has taken his game to another level since joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

Having played a part in 62 goals (29 scored, 33 assists) in 73 appearances for the German champions, Olise is putting up for sort of numbers of a prime Salah – making it easy to understand why the Reds would be so keen on a deal.

However, both Florian Plettenberg and our own Dean Jones have confirmed the Reds have next to no chance of persuading Bayern to sell Olise any time soon, after claims he has a clause in his contract were dismissed.

At the same time, it has been revealed that Liverpool are instead focused on signing Antoine Semenyo as an alternative, though, according to Jones, it is by no means certain if a deal for the Bournemouth star will be pushed through in January, or wait until next summer…

DON’T MISS 🔴 Fabrizio Romano confirms concrete Liverpool plans for January signing as Slot rushes forward major deal

What are insiders saying about Liverpool’s chances of signing Olise?

Per Plettenberg, posting on his X account, Liverpool very much admire Olise, but know there is little chance of luring him away from Bavaria.

‘Liverpool are fond of Michael #Olise and view him as a future dream target.

‘However, despite other reports, they are not planning an offer at this stage. He is currently not a concrete transfer target for #LFC. Main reasons: he does not have a release clause in his contract, FC Bayern are not open to talks, and Olise himself is not inclined to leave.

‘Liverpool are currently focused on Antoine Semenyo.’

Plettenberg’s post follows on from TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Jones, who revealed last week why a move for Olise was extremely unlikely.

“He’s not a very realistic target, I don’t think there is any way that Bayern sell him,” Jones explained. “The only way it would really open up would be if Olise was unhappy and pushing for such a move, but I do not understand that to be the case at all.

“He’s thriving in Munich and has been enjoying the challenge, from what I have heard.”

He added: “I do believe that Liverpool have interest in him, because that is not a new thing.

“They have liked him for a while. So if he were to become available, then they may well jump at him as an option for next season.

“But he’s starting almost every game and is becoming a popular member of the Bayern team.

“I cannot even put a price tag on what Liverpool might have to pay to sign Olise because he does not have a release clause and Bayern do not want to quote any figure that might suggest he is attainable soon.”

As far as a move for Semenyo goes, Jones has revealed the dilemma FSG are currently wrestling with ahead of the January window.

“Liverpool are definitely thinking about Semenyo. I think it is too soon to say the deal is likely, they have not yet committed to triggering that release clause,” he explained.

“There is also an element of caution about their situation. It does present a clear opportunity in the market, yet the belief is that the summer window would be a better time for any potential deal. The problem is that there would be more competition then.

“One of Liverpool’s dilemmas is that their season seems to have been hampered by making so many squad changes. Maybe they made too many signings in the summer. The big spend has not gone well – so should they be adding another one?

“It’s certainly something to think twice about but given Salah’s drop off, Semenyo does feel like a player that could give them a new edge. As I say, I am not convinced yet that they will sign him, but certainly they are looking into it.

“If they don’t go for Semenyo, then I think they will leave that situation until the summer. They won’t sign someone for the sake of it.”

