Slot gifts Liverpool secret weapon in chase for ‘brilliant’ forward amid Saudi competition

One move made by new head coach Arne Slot has helped to give Liverpool the ‘advantage’ in the race for excellent West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, according to reports.

The attacking midfielder was in great form for West Ham last season, notching 18 goals and seven assists during 48 games across all competitions. He also found the back of the net twice at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, though his Ghana side did not manage to get out of the group stage.

Kudus is emerging into one of the most exciting players in the Premier League as he has the ability to both take on several players in a single run and also net a fantastic goal.

Indeed, after the 23-year-old’s stunning overhead kick against Manchester City in May, Gary Neville labelled him a ‘brilliant’ player who has the potential to net ‘incredible’ goals.

The left-footed star, who can shine as a No 10, right winger or centre-forward, is demonstrating that he has the ability to shine for a truly elite club in the Champions League in the future.

Last week, TEAMtalk revealed that Saudi chiefs will attempt a blockbuster swoop for both Kudus and his West Ham team-mate Lucas Paqueta, though the Irons will try to keep them at bay.

But the Saudis are not the only ones who have been hugely impressed by Kudus. Indeed, Liverpool have landed on him as a potential star signing, should Mo Salah leave for Saudi Arabia either this summer or next.

And if several clubs contact Kudus to try and convince him on a transfer, then there is a good chance Liverpool will triumph, as per the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool transfers: Heitinga to aid Kudus pursuit

That is because Slot has brought in Dutch compatriot Johnny Heitinga as part of his backroom staff, and the former Everton defender has a great relationship with Kudus.

The pair worked together at Ajax and more recently at West Ham. When asked about Heitinga’s influence, Kudus told reporters last week: “I felt very good under Heitinga. He is the best trainer I have had at Ajax.

“Apart from the training aspect, I also have a very high regard for him in terms of standards and values. Personally, I would have loved to work with him longer.

“He is a top trainer, and I really appreciated his efforts to make the players better at the time. When he [Heitinga] took over for the rest of the season, he made an immediate impact. It got better.

“When we met again, there were immediate things that connected us. He tried to make me and all the other players better. I am very grateful to him for our time at West Ham.”

Should Liverpool enter formal negotiations for Kudus at some stage in the future, then Heitinga will help Slot try to convince the deadly attacker on moving to Anfield.

As such, Liverpool may find it surprisingly easy to agree personal terms with the 34-cap Ghana ace. But it will be tough to forge an agreement with Prem rivals West Ham.

The Irons originally spent £38m on Kudus and due to his electric performances they will want to make a big profit before letting him go.

It is thought that West Ham could demand £85m or more for Kudus, especially down to the fact they do not want to strengthen an English competitor such as Liverpool.

