Liverpool have suffered a major setback in their quest to sign Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka after the player outlined why he prefers a move to Barcelona this summer if he departs the Diego Maradona Stadium.

A new era is underway at Anfield with Dutchman Slot looking to build on the fine legacy left behind by predecessor Jurgen Klopp. And with money at his disposal this summer, the new Liverpool manager has already held a number of preliminary conversations with CEO of football Michael Edwards and new sporting director Richard Hughes about summer incomings and outgoings.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands that Slot has made two positions his immediate priority, with a left-sided centre-half (and preferably one who can cover at left-back) and a new holding midfielder, to properly replace summer 2023 departure, Fabinho, top of his wanted list.

Liverpool, however, will also likely be in the hunt for a new back-up goalkeeper with Caiomhin Kelleher pushing for a move away and with Adrian having already left Anfield as a free agent with his contract coming to a close. The veteran Spaniard will shortly sign a deal to return to first club, Real Betis.

Slot is also in the market for a new winger too, and while a move for Anthony Gordon could not be done before Sunday’s PSR deadline, TEAMtalk revealed the Reds still hope to seal the signing of the England man later this summer.

In the meantime, work continues on securing a first signing of the Slot era at Anfield, with the Dutchman especially keen on the recruitment of a new defensive midfielder, given it was a position the Reds struggled somewhat in last season.

Slot desperate to fix Liverpool’s DCM issues

Indeed, Liverpool spent last summer recruiting four new midfielders in their engine room with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Graveberch arriving as replacements for James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who all moved on.

And with Thiago Alcantara since making way, a simple bit of maths will show you that Liverpool have a very obvious gap to fill in their midfield.

While Mac Allister was initially tried out at the base of midfield, the World Cup winner looked uncomfortable playing with his back to goal and it soon became apparent to Klopp that his best work was done in a more advanced midfield role.

Endo was then given his chance to play there and, while the Japan star did well, he was in and out the side and was never really considered a long-term replacement for the Reds.

And with Endo himself even urging Liverpool to ‘go out and sign an upgrade for him’, it’s little surprise to see the Merseysiders linked with a few different options to come in and play at the base of their midfield.

To that end, Friday’s Euro Paper Talk revealed Slot was keen on the signing of Napoli star Lobotka, who has showcased his talents for Slovakia at Euro 2024, including a tigerish display as his nation came within a whisker of knocking out England in their last-16 clash on Sunday.

And with a €40m (£33.9m) fee on the 29-year-old’s head, it was a price well within Liverpool’s budget.

Liverpool transfers: Stanislav Lobotka makes Barcelona preference clear

However, while Lobotka appears willing to quit Napoli this summer if the right opportunity comes his way, the former Celta Vigo man has quickly outlined his preference to move back to Spain instead, with Barcelona among those also linked with his services.

New Barca boss Hansi Flick is also looking at the signing of a new DCM and while both clubs have been linked with Lobotka and Bayern Munich man, Joshua Kimmick, the former has now come out and publicly made clear his wish to move to the Nou Camp if an opportunity comes about.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Lobotka has confirmed he is open to leaving Napoli this summer after four-and-a-half seasons playing with Gli Azzurri.

“I would like to play for a top-level club, but now I am at Napoli, I have a contract, I have an ‘Italian family’ there. If I had an offer of a important club, I would accept it, but it would not be a problem to stay,” he said.

Pressed about interest in him from Barcelona, Lobotka added: “I followed them when I was a child, with Deco and Ronaldinho. If an offer came, I would like to go there.”

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that it remains far from certain that Barca will actually initiate a move for the 59-times capped star this summer, with the player one of the players recommended to them by former boss Xavi.

And with new boss Flick having his own ideas, including that of reuniting with Kimmich, the door on Liverpool may not be fully shut just yet.