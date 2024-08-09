Slot in raptures as Martin Zubimendi ‘greenlights’ Liverpool transfer and two main attractions for move revealed

Liverpool have taken a giant leap towards signing Martin Zubimendi after he reportedly gave an Anfield transfer the nod, while the two main reasons for the player making the move have emerged.

It emerged earlier this week that Liverpool want to make a defensive midfielder who is starring abroad their first signing of the summer transfer window. Their No 1 target for the position was then revealed to be Zubimendi, who has shone for Real Sociedad over the years and also helped Spain win Euro 2024.

Zubimendi has been heavily linked with Arsenal in recent transfer windows, but they have failed to convince him to leave Sociedad and have instead begun chasing his team-mate Mikel Merino. This has allowed Liverpool to put themselves at the front of the queue for Zubimendi.

Earlier on Friday, it emerged that Liverpool are losing patience in their pursuit of the 25-year-old as he weighs up his future.

But Arne Slot and Liverpool have now been handed a significant lift. The latest reports in the Spanish media claim that Zubimendi has been impressed by the project presented to him by Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and has resultantly ‘greenlit’ a big summer switch.

The reports add that the opportunity to play at the very highest level in the Premier League has convinced Zubimendi to leave boyhood club Sociedad at long last. Secondly, the player is enticed by the idea of working under Slot after the success the Dutchman had with Feyenoord.

Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have also provided updates on Liverpool’s pursuit of Zubimendi. They have not confirmed whether the Spaniard has greenlit a move to Liverpool, as has been claimed in his home country, though they both state that Hughes is ‘continuing to work’ on the deal.

Romano adds that Liverpool are aware of Sociedad’s attempts to keep their academy graduate. The Basque outfit have even prepared a bumper new contract for Zubimendi, but those attempts look set to fail.

Liverpool latest: Crucial updates on Martin Zubimendi

Ornstein, meanwhile, reveals that Liverpool are not planning a player-plus-cash deal for Zubimendi, despite that being claimed as a possibility by some outlets. Instead, Liverpool intend to meet the star’s €60million (£51.3m) release clause outright.

Liverpool fans may be getting frustrated with how long it is taking for Hughes to land Zubimendi, as the Reds are often very quick at bringing in their top targets. But according to Ornstein, the delay in the transfer has been down to Liverpool negotiating over the structure of a potential £51.3m deal, as well as Sociedad trying to convince Zubimendi to stay put.

The 10-cap international could be the first of several top stars to join Liverpool this summer. Slot’s side have been tipped to bring in Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes in a stunning double raid on Newcastle United, too.

