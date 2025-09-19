The latest comments made by Arne Slot have hinted an under-fire Liverpool star might not be as guaranteed to start as first thought.

Liverpool rejuvenated their forward line over the summer with the additions of Florian Wirtz and two strikers in Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. Wonderkid Rio Ngumoha was also promoted into the first-team on a permanent basis.

Isak – British football’s most expensive signing – will be Liverpool’s regular starting striker in Slot’s 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3 formation when fully up to speed.

Mohamed Salah remains undroppable on the right side, while Florian Wirtz’s underlying numbers in the No 10 role continue to impress despite a lack of goals and assists so far.

Among the most pertinent questions asked when Isak arrived on deadline day was: What does this mean for Ekitike?

The Frenchman did not come cheap at £79m (add-ons included), and although he’s quickly found his goalscoring touch at Anfield, no one expects him to keep Isak out of the starting line-up.

As such, the one route into Liverpool’s teamsheet if unable to displace Isak is the left wing where Cody Gakpo currently resides.

And speaking in a press conference on Friday ahead of the derby clash with Everton, Reds boss Slot reaffirmed Ekitike is a viable option on the left.

Slot said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo): “I consider [playing both Isak and Ekitike together] because you consider many things, if both in best form of their life you consider it but also clear we have a 4-3-3 structure and in the end phase we have played with two 9s.

“Hugo can play off the left, it’s a good thing about our squad, we have multiple options and if some aren’t fit we can use them in a 4-4-2, that depends on form and fitness.

“Maybe all are fit now, I can choose between 21 players, that is quite normal.”

Cody Gakpo at risk?

Gakpo split time with Luis Diaz on the left side over the past few seasons and the Dutchman nailed down the position last term while Diaz was temporarily deployed as the makeshift central striker.

Diaz left for Bayern Munich in the summer and while Ngumoha has limitless potential, he’s unlikely to earn starts ahead of Gakpo any time soon. Federico Chiesa, meanwhile, remains a bit-part player.

As such, the left wing position appeared Gakpo’s to lose when the summer window closed. However, the 26-year-old hasn’t started the new campaign in blistering form and the number of attacks that either break down or at the very least slow down when Gakpo receives possession have become a talking point among the fanbase.

There is no suggestion Liverpool are souring on Gakpo or have regrets about selling Diaz. Indeed, we’re just three weeks removed from Gakpo penning a contract extension at Anfield that ties his future on Merseyside to 2030.

Nevertheless, it is he out of Liverpool’s regular starters in attack who looks most vulnerable if Ekitike forces Slot’s hand and simply has to be included in the starting eleven.

