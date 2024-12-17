Slot lauded for transforming crucial Liverpool star mismanaged by Klopp – and it’s not Gravenberch

Arne Slot has been hailed for restyling a Liverpool player who ‘cannot be too far behind’ Ryan Gravenberch as the most transformed star since the Dutchman took charge.

Had Liverpool succeeded in signing Martin Zubimendi last summer, Ryan Gravenberch would likely have been denied the opportunities that have come his way this season. The Dutchman has developed into one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and is proving why the hype that surrounded his teenage days at Ajax was justified.

Gravenberch has unquestionably been Liverpool’s most-improved star this season and his importance to the club has skyrocketed too.

But according to Liverpool Echo writer, Paul Gorst, Cody Gakpo ‘cannot be too far behind his fellow Netherlands international’ when it comes to Liverpool’s most transformed player.

Gorst claimed ‘there’s an argument to be made that Gakpo has never been as important to the cause as he is right now’, and the bulk of the credit in that regard goes to Slot.

Former boss Jurgen Klopp trialled Gakpo in various different positions despite the forward making no secret of his preference to play wide.

That is the position from which he returned sensational figures of 21 goal contributions in just 14 Eredivisie matches during his last six months at the club. It’s also where he operates for his country, with Gakpo scoring 13 goals for the Netherlands since the start of 2022.

But upon joining Liverpool, Gakpo was often utilised up top, while Klopp even deployed the forward in a midfield three – a decision Klopp later admitted was a mistake.

In one of his final press conferences, Klopp said: “I caused a little bit of a problem in a phase where we didn’t have midfielders, so I put [Gakpo] in midfield.

“That didn’t work out well – I thought it was alright but he couldn’t gain the confidence each player needs.”

Since arriving at Anfield, Slot quickly informed Gakpo he should not worry about playing anywhere other than the left wing. During Diogo Jota’s absence with a rib injury and when Darwin Nunez wasn’t on the field, Slot deployed Luis Diaz up front instead.

Gorst concluded: ‘Player-wise, this is still very much the squad Klopp built but the minor alterations [made by Slot] here and there have paid dividends presently.

‘Not least with Gakpo, who was instantly restored to his favoured position following the arrival of his compatriot at the start of June. Having seen how much the attacker thrived off the left of a front three during their time in the Eredivisie together, Slot had few qualms about ripping up Klopp’s blueprints to turn the forward into a Roberto Firmino-lite ‘false 9.’

Gakpo scored his ninth goal of the season in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday. The winger steamed in at the far post to glance home Mohamed Salah’s pinpoint cross with a full-stretch diving header.

He’s averaging a goal every 127 minutes this season, a marked improvement on the goal every 189 minutes he operated at during Klopp’s final season.

Latest Liverpool news – Marc Guehi bid, Luis Diaz concern

In other news, The Mirror claim Liverpool are putting the pieces in place to bid for Crystal Palace centre-back, Marc Guehi, next summer.

There is an acceptance at Selhurst Park that Guehi will move on at season’s end and Liverpool hope a bid of around £65m can seal a deal. Guehi is believed to keen on a switch to Anfield.

Any move for Guehi would not be tied to whether or not Virgil van Dijk signs a new contract. It is entirely possible Van Dijk re-signs AND Guehi arrives, such is Liverpool’s desire to strengthen the centre-back position.

Elsewhere, reports from mainland Europe claim Liverpool have failed with their initial attempts to tie Luis Diaz down to a new contract.

Diaz remains on the terms he agreed when signing from FC Porto three years ago, meaning he pockets just £55,000-a-week.

His camp have reportedly pushed for a pay rise that better reflects Diaz’s importance to Liverpool, though an early failure has alerted three European sides to the possibility of a shock raid.

QUIZ: How well do you know TAA, VVD and Salah?