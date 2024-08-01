Slot lauds rival Prem star as truth on Liverpool move emerges; Romano confirms interest in ‘excellent’ £75m ace

Arne Slot has heaped praise on Mats Wieffer, despite the rumoured Liverpool target agreeing to head elsewhere, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Reds’ pursuit of an electric £80million forward.

Slot and Wieffer worked together at Feyenoord between July 2022 and June of this year. In that time, Wieffer established himself as a key player under the Dutch coach, making 79 Feyenoord appearances across two seasons and registering nine goals and 11 assists.

The defensive midfielder, who can also operate at centre-half if needed, played 37 times during the 2022-23 season as Feyenoord won their first Eredivisie title in six years.

While Wieffer and Slot were at Feyenoord, they also won one Dutch Cup.

After it emerged that Slot would be succeeding from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Wieffer was quickly linked with a move to Anfield.

And when Brighton & Hove Albion struck an agreement with Feyenoord for the 24-year-old’s capture, the Dutch press claimed Liverpool were aiming to hijack the transfer at the last minute.

That hijack never came though and Wieffer has since joined Brighton in a €30million (£25m) deal and penned a five-year contract with the Seagulls.

In a new interview, the Dutch ace has refuted claims that he was close to following Slot to Liverpool.

Liverpool transfers: Mats Wieffer speaks out

“There were a few clubs, but not really as concrete as Brighton,” he said. “Liverpool were not actually an option.

“I had been in discussions with Brighton for a long time and had the feeling that they really wanted me. Before I went to Feyenoord, I had already spoken to Union [Saint-Gilloise]. They work together with Brighton. So, they have actually known me for a very long time.”

Slot has sung the praises of Wieffer, despite the fact they will be opponents when Liverpool face Brighton during the upcoming season.

“I think it [the Brighton move] is especially nice for him,” the coach told reporters in the Netherlands.

“When you see where he comes from. That two years after he came from Excelsior, he can make the step to the Premier League. That’s great for him.

“It’s fantastic for him, but also for Feyenoord, because it’s the biggest transfer in the club’s history. No, I haven’t spoken to Mats. I really like to meet him, but I hope he doesn’t want to prove too much to his old trainer.”

Meanwhile, rumours Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon might head back to Merseyside by joining Liverpool are ramping up once again.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Liverpool and Newcastle previously agreed a deal for the England ace. It would have seen Liverpool pay £75m for Gordon, while the Reds also gave the green light for defender Joe Gomez to head to Newcastle for £45m.

Romano on Anthony Gordon to Anfield

The shock transfer was eventually aborted as Newcastle found other ways to sort out their tricky Profit and Sustainability situation, but Gomez remains keen on leaving Liverpool so he can start on a weekly basis. Plus, Slot’s interest in adding Gordon to his forward ranks remains strong.

“I’m receiving lots of questions on Anthony Gordon guys, but I was only told that Liverpool discussed several potential swap deals in June, not the specific values that have been mentioned elsewhere in the media,” Romano wrote for the Daily Briefing.

“I don’t have confirmation on the numbers being talked about but, for sure Liverpool wanted Gordon and they remain interested in the player, considering him an excellent winger.

“Let’s see what Liverpool will do this month, but appreciation for Gordon remains; I’m 100 per cent sure of that.”

