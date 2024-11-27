Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted Mo Salah’s ongoing contract saga with the Reds may be bringing out the best in his star man – while the Reds have been advised on who to sign as the ideal replacement for the Egyptian from within the Premier League.

Salah has proved to be Liverpool’s best and most important player since moving to Anfield from Roma in summer 2017, playing a part in an astonishing 320 goals (223 scored, 97 assists) from 367 appearances, helping the Reds win seven major honours. But with his deal due to expire at the end of the current season, the Merseysiders look at increasing risk of a painful exit in 2025.

Tensions around his future were lit up this week when Salah, who rarely volunteers himself to speak with the media, admitted he was “more out than in” as far as his future at Anfield was concerned, going on to admit that he has yet to be offered a new deal to stay by Liverpool.

That drew a strong condemnation from Jamie Carragher, who branded the player “selfish” for going public with his comments, though the pundit also named the Egyptian among his top five Liverpool stars of all time.

Slot, however, claims the saga may, ironically be bringing out the best in the Reds star and claims his only concern is keeping the 32-year-old at his best.

“I focus a bit more on what else he [Carragher] said – that he was one of the five best players Liverpool ever had,” Slot told the media. “I completely agree with him, which is not an easy thing as there have been many great players at this club.

“I don’t think it distracts Mo at all, maybe it even brings the best out of him if you look at his performances until now. My focus is the next game and then we have another big game coming up and it just keeps on going.

“I talk to Mo about what I expect from him, like I do with all the other ­players, and he is in a good place at the moment. I’m not distracted by his comments and I don’t feel his teammates are. It’s nice we have a story in the media, you guys have some work now as well.”

Robertson on Salah mindset as Liverpool are told ‘perfect’ replacement

Reds teammate Andy Robertson insists Salah remains unaffected by the situation too and continues to set the example to those around him.

“Mo comes into training every single day with a smile on his face. He is in the gym working as hard as ever, he is on the training pitch working as hard as ever. He’s one of the happiest people in the training ground, that’s for sure. He enjoys every moment of being in there and you can tell,” Robertson commented.

“And he’s such a focused individual that he’ll be in his house now probably focused on tomorrow night. That’s what all the best players in the world do and Mo certainly falls into that category.”

Our sources have indicated that Liverpool remain relaxed about Salah’s situation, with his latest comments to the media only seen as a way of pushing the Reds into action and trying to ensure he gets what he wants.

We also understand his priority remains at staying at Liverpool, though the two parties remain some distance apart still at this stage over a new deal.

Talks remain ongoing, though, and are still very much amicable as they strive to find a solution.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been advised to sign Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo as Salah’s replacement if the Egyptian departs.

“Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is a player I like a lot,” former Reds striker Emile Heskey told FourFourTwo.

“He’s fantastic on the ball, can beat a man and he scores a lot of goals for a team that doesn’t compete right at the top end of the league. In a top side, he could score loads of goals.”

Heskey continued: “It’s difficult with Mo Salah because who else is giving you those numbers?

“We want more from Mo at times, but when someone is giving you 20 goals a season, pretty much every season, with 30-plus goal contributions, it’s something special.

“Nobody else in the league is giving you those numbers, in terms of both goals and assists. So Liverpool have a huge job on their hands in finding someone who can replace Salah when he leaves – whenever that might be.

“I don’t think there is another player in the league that can give you what he does. In terms of pure quality, Liverpool already have a brilliant player who can step into Salah’s limelight in Luis Diaz but even he isn’t posting those kinds of stats every season.

“He’s an exciting player but he’ll need to add more goals if he’s to help fill that void.”

Liverpool urged to break bank for Vinicius Junior; Sunderland striker linked

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been urged by Heskey’s former Anfield teammate, Danny Murphy, to “break the bank” for Vinicius Junior.

And while Murphy admits such a deal would be hugely difficult to pull off, he argues that the Brazilian’s apparent unhappiness at Real Madrid could present the Reds with a golden opportunity.

Elsewhere, the Reds are reported to be tracking 17-year-old striker Trey Ogunsuyi – with the Sunderland youngster recently having made Regis Le Bris’ first-team squad on Wearside. It’s reported the Reds could look to sweeten the deal by allowing the Black Cats to move for one of their own attacking prospects.

And finally, Liverpool are said to be roaring towards the signing of Slot’s prime summer target, Martin Zubimendi. Amid suggestions the Real Sociedad midfielder has had a change of heart on leaving his hometown club, Liverpool are now said to be confident of beating Arsenal to his signing in the January window in a €60m (£50.1m, $63.1m) deal.

