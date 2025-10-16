Liverpool will make checks on the fitness of Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch before finalising their side to face Manchester United on Sunday – but Arne Slot will have to swallow his pride and axe at least three of his costly summer signings to ensure they get back to winning ways at Anfield.

The Premier League champions started the new season like a train, winning their first seven matches across all competitions and, though a number of these were secured through last-gasp goals, the mood at Anfield was good. However, three successive defeats going into the international break have dampened spirits – and put a tiny bit of heat on Slot’s selections for arguably the first time since becoming Liverpool manager.

Indeed, the Reds will now go into Sunday’s clash against arch-rivals Manchester United looking to avoid a fourth successive loss – the first time that will have happened since November 2014 and the days of Brendan Rodgers if they allow Ruben Amorim’s side to collect all three points at Anfield.

To ensure they return to winning ways, Slot will hope two cornerstones of his side in Gravenberch and Konate both pass fitness tests.

The Dutch midfielder could only manage 45 minutes of the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Finland on Sunday, with Ronald Koeman confirming the player had been struggling with a hamstring niggle.

Gravenberch later revealed that his half-time substitution was a precautionary measure to ensure the niggle did not get worse.

Konate will also face a late check, with the defender forced to withdraw from duty with France before kicking a ball in anger for them over the recent international break and with the 26-year-old still suffering from the quad injury that resulted in his substitution in the loss at Chelsea before the international break.

The pair, though, will be afforded every opportunity to start and will be selected if fit.

However, Slot still has plenty to pick over ahead of Sunday’s game and it might be that three of his big summer signings face dropping to the bench….

DON’T MISS 🔴 Major Liverpool transfer U-turn ON with ‘bid prepared’ for 22-cap Germany star – THREE sources go big on move talk

The big Isak v Ekitike conundrum; Wirtz better as Liverpool impact sub?

Indeed, the main issue for Slot to decide on is who leads the line – and the form of Hugo Ekitike suggests the Frenchman deserves the nod over Alexander Isak.

The Swede has just one Reds goal to his name so far, though his struggles can easily be attributed to his lack of match fitness and intense scrutiny on his performances so far. But a demoralising international break with Sweden – in which the striker was the subject of a media pummelling – ought to convince Slot to go with the currently more in-form Ekitike.

It’s not just the £125m signing whose place in the side is on the line, however, and Slot will also have to carefully consider whether to hand a recall to £116m man Florian Wirtz after his recent benching versus Chelsea.

Wirtz failed to score or assist for Die Mannschaft during the recent international break, but did play a part in a side that picked up two vital wins in World Cup qualifying.

However, the 22-year-old looked significantly more effective when coming on from the bench at the Bridge – and with Dominik Szoboszlai looking a more consistent source of G/A playing from the No.10 right now, the Hungarian has to get the nod – and will be flanked by Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah.

In midfield, and assuming Gravenberch is fit, he will partner Alexis Mac Allister and that battle against Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro should prove decisive.

At the back, Konate’s fitness would see him partner Virgil van Dijk, though there are question marks in both full-back positions.

£40m roadrunner Milos Kerkez is yet to hit form for Liverpool and has looked like he’s simply trying too hard. That fragility could be exposed against the visiting Red Devils if Amorim were smart enough, and Bryan Mbeumo is certainly an opponent more than capable of hurting them in that area.

As a result, Andy Robertson may prove the safer option.

On the right side, another new arrival in Jeremie Frimpong has found himself in and out the side. Last time out, it was Conor Bradley who got the nod and the Irishman’s more robust defensive attributes make him a better option for Sunday’s game than the more attack-minded Frimpong.

That decision could well see the £281m trio taking their place on the Liverpool bench, instead.

In goal, Alisson Becker looks likely to remain sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury against Galatasaray in the Champions League, meaning more than able deputy, Giorgio Mamardashvili, is granted another chance to impress.

Latest Liverpool news: Konate left outraged; £70m playmaker linked with move

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate has reportedly been left feeling ‘outraged’ at a €20m Real Madrid decision and amid claims of a Liverpool transfer ‘collapse’.

Elsewhere on the transfer front, bizarre reports in the Spanish media claim Real Madrid are planning a mind-boggling swap deal with Liverpool, though TEAMtalk has explained why the rumour is one that neither the Anfield faithful nor the Santiago Bernabeu loyals should believe.

The Reds are also among the clubs reportedly tracking an elite Premier League playmaker, according to two sources, but TEAMtalk believes that Slot and Richard Hughes should refrain from going big amid reports of a £70m transfer.

Finally, one of Liverpool’s best players would have been booted out of the club by now if Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge, according to a friend of the Scot’s.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

How many goals will Isak score in his debut season at Liverpool?