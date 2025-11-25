Slot names biggest issue crippling Liverpool right now, as emphatic Nagelsmann update dropped by trusted journo

Arne Slot zeroed in on what in his mind at least, is the biggest issue torpedoing Liverpool and their dismal season so far.

Realistically, Liverpool’s title defence is already over, with their mark of six defeats already two more than the entirety of last season.

The Reds also surrendered perhaps their best hope of lifting silverware this term when fielding a severely weakened team in the League Cup clash with Crystal Palace. Predictably, the Eagles trounced Liverpool 3-0 on the night.

The purpose of that heavy rotation was to ensure Liverpool’s Premier League campaign could be put back on track. After picking up a victory over Aston Villa, Liverpool have since lost back-to-back matches in the league by 3-0 scorelines.

The Reds continue to struggle at both ends of the pitch, but it’s in defence where Slot believes Liverpool’s biggest issue lays.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night, Slot stated: “Conceding far more goals than last season. The amount of goals we have conceded and the amount of goals from set-pieces is close to ridiculous for a club like us.

“The biggest one is the goals we concede. From open play, we are still able to generate enough chances to get a result.”

Liverpool shipped 41 goals in their title-winning season last term. They’ve already conceded 20 in just 12 matches this time around, which ties a club-high in the Premier League era after a dozen games.

Of those 20 goals conceded, nine have come from set pieces. That figure places Liverpool 18th in the Premier League in that metric, while they are 19th with regards to goals scored from set pieces with just two.

Clearly, set pieces – both offensively and defensively – are a huge issue at Anfield right now.

Nagelsmann to replace Slot?

Claims from Germany have recently stated Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, has held exploratory talks over the hiring of Julian Nagelsmann.

The current Germany head coach could reportedly leave his post after the 2026 World Cup and replace Slot at Anfield.

In that scenario, Nagelsmann would be succeeded as manager of Germany by Jurgen Klopp, according to the speculation.

However, one trusted journalist who doesn’t believe any of the above will transpire is The Daily Mail’s Dominic King. His post on the rumours can be viewed below.

Arne Slot holding court ahead of open training ahead of PSV game; no Bradley, Frimpong or Florian Wirtz.

Talk about Julian Nagelsmann being a contender to replace Slot: nonsense. He wasn’t a candidate to replace Klopp and Liverpool aren’t looking to change their head coach pic.twitter.com/NVMoMFFvyT — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) November 25, 2025

Latest Liverpool news – Semenyo / Carragher on Slot / Trent verdict

In other news, and while Liverpool are keen on a deal for Antoine Semenyo, sources have told TEAMtalk that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are not considering going all-out for the Bournemouth winger as the club’s owners face a major conundrum.

Elsewhere, Jamie Carragher has delivered his verdict on whether Liverpool should sack Arne Slot after their alarming fall from grace this season, and while Reds fans want a rival Premier League boss to succeed him, a respected journalist has revealed a timeline on when the axe could fall.

And finally, Real Madrid media’s verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s latest performance will not come as a surprise at all to Liverpool fans.