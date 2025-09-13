Liverpool manager Arne Slot is far from done at rebuilding his squad, with new reports revealing they are ready to advance in their push to sign Michael Olise from Bayern Munich, while TEAMtalk can analyse whether the France international would prove a suitable heir for Mo Salah.

The Reds may have cantered to the Premier League title last season by a 10-point margin, but that did not stop Slot from significantly upgrading his side, launching an unprecedented £440m outlay on several high-quality new signings. And while Liverpool did claw back a large proportion of the record-breaking €509m (€600m) spent on new players, the summer of 2025 will still go down in the Anfield history books.

During that time, the Reds have broken the British transfer record twice; first spending a £116m package to lure Florian Wirtz to Anfield and then, on deadline day, finally getting a deal over the line for Alexander Isak, with the Swede’s arrival from Newcastle setting them back an eye-watering £125m (€144m, $167.5m).

However, an even greater expense could be coming Liverpool’s way as they prepare to consider life after Mo Salah, who recently signed a new deal to keep him at Anfield until summer 2027.

With the Egyptian turning 33 over the summer, the Reds will be wary that he may not remain at the very top for much longer and plans to replace him have recently seen them strongly linked with Olise.

And with a clause in his Bayern Munich deal leaving them open for his departure from 2027, new reports in Germany believe the Reds could look to get ahead of that curve by bidding for him in 2026.

According to German outlet Absolut Fussball, it would not be a big surprise to see Olise leave if someone pays in the region of £129m for the former Crystal Palace man – a fee which would topple the cost on Isak were the Reds to sign him.

“Olise can continue to increase its market value, and next summer the World Championship is finally on the program,” they wrote.

“Will he be the “cash cow” of the Munich people?

“Offers in the amount of 150 or 160 million euros from clubs of the quality class Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City or Liverpool FC would then not be a big surprise.”

Would Olise prove a worthwhile successor to Mo Salah at Liverpool?

Before asking whether Olise could prove a worthy successor of Salah at Anfield, it’s probably worth noting that the Reds could scour the globe and never find a player to match the incredible output the Egyptian has enjoyed while in the Premier League.

Having shattered numerous records during his time on Merseyside, Salah currently sits third on their all-time top goalscorers list with 246 goals – still some 100 adrift of Ian Rush’s record tally.

Salah is also fourth on the all-time Premier League record goalscorer list. His current tally of 187 trails Alan Shearer’s record 260 mark by 73 at the time of writing.

While Olise has made huge strides in recent years – he has four goals in four games so far this season – and finished the 2024/25 with an impressive 43 goal contributions, it is worth noting he is still only 23 years of age and has serious room for growth and improvement.

Indeed, he has truly excelled during his time in the Bundesliga, and he is already viewed as the crown jewel in their star-studded squad.

While the £129m (€149m, $175m) fee might look large in the extreme, Liverpool have shown this summer that they are not afraid to splash out those sort of sums if the right player comes into their crosshairs.

And with one of their greatest ever stars in Salah soon in need of replacing, it would be fitting if the player they chose as his heir was also the one who set a new record mark at Anfield.

How Salah and Olise compared last season

How Olise’s Bundesliga stats compared to Salah’s in the Premier League last season

