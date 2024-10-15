Arne Slot picks out perfect Liverpool replacement for Mo Salah but Reds facing £92m transfer hit

Liverpool are reportedly pushing to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo to replace Mohamed Salah if the Anfield legend does not sign a new contract on Merseyside.

Brazilian attacker Rodrygo joined the Spanish giants from Santos for a fee in the region of €40million in the summer of 2019 and has gone on to make 227 appearances for Real so far.

Despite shining domestically in Spain, it’s in the Champions League where he has really excelled, scoring 20 goals and adding 13 assists in 50 games in Europe’s premier knockout competition.

But despite his importance to Carlo Ancelotti, it’s reported that Rodrygo ‘could leave because he has lost prominence’ after the high-profile arrival of Kylian Mbappe at The Bernabeu.

Indeed, there was a strong feeling that the Brazilian could see his game time cut by Mbappe’s signing but that has not proved to be the case, with Rodygo, who is valued at around £92million (€110m, $120m), playing in every game bar one so far this season.

However, in terms of Liverpool‘s interest, Fichajes reports that they ‘have their sights on Rodrygo as a replacement for Salah’ as Arne Slot believes the Brazil international is ‘the ideal candidate to fill the [Salah] vacancy’.

The bad news for the Reds is that it will be a tough task getting the talented attacker away from Spain, with the report adding that Real and the player are ‘firm in their intention to continue together’.

That could be a blow for Liverpool’s transfer plans, particularly if Salah does move on, although they are ‘willing to make a large investment’, even if ‘the chances of Rodrygo leaving Real Madrid are low’.

Salah backed by duo to quit Anfield

Salah will be free to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1 and former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne has accused the attacker of being “off the boil” and “playing to avoid injury” in an effort to secure a move away from Anfield.

Despite having a hand in 11 goals (six goals and five assists) from 10 appearances so far this season, that has not stopped Gascoigne from accusing Salah of failing to show the Reds his very best this term.

“Salah, I don’t know what’s happening with him this season, he just seems off the boil,” Gascoigne told SportsCasting. “That’s what happens with a lot of players (when their contracts are expiring).

“You get a lot of players who don’t want to get involved too much because they’ll be getting injuries. Look at me, in two days I was signing for Lazio and half an hour later I’m in the hospital with a ligament injury.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness has taken that one step further and believes Salah will be convinced to leave Anfield for both the money, as well as the logistical benefits of life in Saudi Arabia.

“Would it surprise me if Salah stayed? Slightly. Because I think there would be huge appeal to him, as an Egyptian and a Muslim, in earning astronomical money for the next three or four years in Saudi Arabia, the cradle of Islam and a country which has a maritime border with his own,” he told the Daily Mail.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Reds calm over duo’s future / new left-back eyed

Liverpool are ‘calm and confident’ they can retain at least two of star trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold as their contracts tick down, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Reds triumvirate Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract in the summer of 2025, and losing all three would be a huge blow to their chances of lifting silverware in the future.

But in potentially brilliant news for Slot, sources have confirmed to us that the Merseysiders are confident and calm about retaining defenders Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly giving serious consideration to the signing of a new left-back in January with Benfica making clear their asking price for Alvaro Carreras and amid claims Arne Slot is keen to bring the Spanish left-back back to the Premier League.

IN FOCUS – Rodrygo’s glittering honours list

2x Champions League

3x La Liga

1x Copa del Rey

1x FIFA Club World Cup

2x UEFA Super Cup

3x Supercopa de Espana

It’s easy to see why Liverpool are keen on landing the brilliant Brazilian, who has won everything there is to win at Real and also has a goal involvement every 2.27 games for the Spanish giants.

Rodrygo stats at Real Madrid

