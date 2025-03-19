Liverpool manager Arne Slot is planning to radically shake up his squad this summer with the captures of three world-class signings, reports in Spain have claimed, though Fabrizio Romano has already offered his response to links with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

The Reds look set to romp their way to Premier League title glory, representing a remarkable achievement in Slot’s first season at the helm. However, their failure to add to that haul – with Liverpool tumbling out of the Champions League and beaten in the Carabao Cup final – has raised concerns that their squad is not as strong as initially thought to be.

Furthermore, with Jamie Carragher claiming Slot ‘does not trust four or five stars’ speculation of a massive summer rebuild at Anfield has already started to gather pace.

We have already exclusively revealed that Slot is desperate to bring Milos Kerkez to Anfield, having made the Bournemouth full-back his top left-back target.

But amid our further revelation that Slot will be given a huge transfer war-chest to ensure they not only maintain their position at the top of the Premier League but also make further inroads in Europe and in what is described as a ‘historic window’, reports in Spain have seemingly revealed three other stars at the top of Slot’s wishlist.

As per Fichajes, Slot has now earmarked a new centre-half in Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, RB Leipzig’s attacking midfielder Xavi Simons and Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez as his three top targets this summer.

They report that deals for all three stars will cost Liverpool a collective €300m (£252m, $327m) as Slot looks to reinforce the spine of his side and mould a Liverpool side in his way.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Carragher predicts major Liverpool rebuild with Slot not trusting ‘four or five’ Reds stars

Fabrizio Romano reacts to Julian Alvarez to Liverpool claims

The most eye-catching of those deals would be a move to bring Alvarez back to the Premier League, just a year after his departure from Manchester City to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Having cost Ateti some €95m (£83.1m, $107.8m) in the summer, the Argentina striker has enjoyed an excellent first season in Spain, playing a part in 28 goals (23 scored, five assists) in 44 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side.

A long-standing target for the Reds, dating back to the time of the Jurgen Klopp era, we understand the 25-year-old is indeed one of five names in the frame for the Reds as they look to beef up their attack this summer.

However, any deal will not come easy. The player is just one year into the six-year deal he signed and convincing the Spanish giants to cash in would require Liverpool to offer them quite a hefty profit on their initial investment.

Simeone’s side do, though, have an interest in Darwin Nunez so some form of swap deal, or exchange, is not entirely out the question.

Despite the speculation, though, Romano insists no moves have been made yet by the Reds, telling Givemesport: “He was on their shortlist last summer, for sure. Now he’s happy at Atletico and he signed for them just nine months ago, so nothing concrete at this stage. We will see.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Jota one of five to leave; Osimhen talks confirmed

It might be an entirely new-look Liverpool side next season too with reports gathering pace that all of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold now plan to leave.

Robbie Fowler has shared his fears about what is to come at Anfield amid claims the trio are now pushing to depart.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly heading for a surprise new suitor despite claims the Irishman is also being tracked by Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle .

Meanwhile, Liverpool have already held talks over the blockbuster signing of Victor Osimhen this summer, his captain for Nigeria has let slip, and with the on-loan Galatasaray striker boasting seven qualities that make him ideal for the Premier League.

The Reds could partially fund a move for the on-loan Galatasaray striker by offloading the out-of-sorts Diogo Jota and speculation is gathering pace that the Portuguese will be allowed to move away.

To that end, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has exclusively revealed that Jota’s former club, Wolves, have already held talks over a possible deal to bring him back to Molineux – and with the Reds having also named their price.

IN-FOCUS: How Alavarez compares to another top Liverpool target, Isak