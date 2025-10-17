Press conferences – like introductory paragraphs – can drone on and on and… so let’s not do that here. Below are all the key points, hints, hidden meanings, spoilers and more to emerge from Slot’s press conference with all of the rubbish responses to the irrelevant questions taken out. It’s 2025, ain’t nobody got time for waffle.

Explanation for losing streak / Salah concerns

Slot blamed Liverpool’s defence and not their attack for their three-match losing streak prior to the international break. “We have to find answers,” declared the Dutchman.

Liverpool’s inability to defend set pieces – four of the nine league goals they’ve shipped were from dead-ball situations – is a big issue they’re addressing. “It is clear that conceding four set piece goals is too much for a team that wants to compete.”

Liverpool are conceding too many crosses into the box, especially from the right side. Mohamed Salah not tracking back – which is partly due to Slot’s instructions – has been highlighted as to why elsewhere in the media, but Slot believes if Salah had been more clinical with his own chances against Chelsea, no one would be talking about his defending.

No excuses for Isak and Mac Allister

Alexander Isak is almost fully up to speed following a disrupted pre-season while his future hung in the balance. Slot now expects Isak to start banging the goals in on the regular, no excuses from here on out.

Liverpool vs Man Utd selection hints / Injury updates

Ibrahima Konate trained with Liverpool on Friday after returning early from international duty with France due to a thigh issue. Expect Konate to start alongside Virgil van Dijk.

trained with Liverpool on Friday after returning early from international duty with France due to a thigh issue. Expect Konate to start alongside Virgil van Dijk. Ryan Gravenberch is “completely fit.” In other words, he starts alongside Mac Allister in central midfield.

is “completely fit.” In other words, he starts alongside Mac Allister in central midfield. Alisson Becker will miss the Man Utd, Eintracht Frankfurt (Champions League) and Brentford games while he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the League Cup after that – a competition in which Giorgi Mamardashvili was always likely to start in anyway – meaning Alisson’s return game is shaping up to be vs Aston Villa on November 1.

