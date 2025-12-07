Steven Gerrard could take over from Arne Slot at Liverpool

Steven Gerrard is under consideration to be the next Liverpool manager if Arne Slot is given the boot, after he was called out by Mohamed Salah, with the winger being dropped ahead of a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Reds board has a couple of massive calls to make soon, revolving around Slot. The boss led them to the Premier League title last term but currently has them ninth in the table.

What’s more, he’s probably rightly dropped superstar Salah for the past three games, though the icon has hit out, suggesting the pair’s relationship is non-existent and the boss wants him gone.

As such, there’s an interesting decision, given form and whether Liverpool want to keep Salah happy and at the club, over whether Slot is sacked.

Gerrard in Liverpool sights

If Slot is to be given the boot, then a shock move for legendary former Reds midfielder Gerrard could be made.

A report from DaveOCKOP states Gerrard is ‘under consideration’ to step in on an interim basis if Slot is sacked.

Gerrard has only once managed in England, with Aston Villa, where he was sacked after his spell returned just 1.18 points per game.

The Englishman had previously managed Rangers and was last in charge of Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq, before he came close to returning to Rangers of late, but turned them down – some think that’s as he had one eye on the Liverpool situation.

Reds team chooses Slot over Salah

If the decision over Slot’s future were down to Liverpool’s players, then it’s seemingly evident that they’d want for him to continue.

Indeed, it looks like they are supporting the boss in his decision to keep Salah out of the side, with a report stating ‘the rest of the squad feels Salah being out of the team might be helping the overall balance of the side.’

Florian Wirtz has certainly looked more impactful in a few of the games that Salah has not played in.

Salah could head to Saudi Arabia

Salah has already suggested there’s no guarantee he remains at Anfield beyond January, stating he’ll say goodbye to fans prior to the African Cup of Nations for that reason.

TEAMtalk is aware that Salah could have a potential route away from Liverpool, in the Saudi Pro League.

Indeed, sources have stated that the league’s chiefs are confident about taking Salah on board in January. They are aware of the situation at Liverpool, with Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal the two most likely landing spots.

The former – reigning champions in Saudi – are the single most likely, those Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal would also hold an interest.

Both clubs have a full quota of foreign players but neither would have a problem with offloading somebody in order to land Salah.

Salah gets backing of Egypt boss

After suggesting Liverpool had thrown him under the boss, Salah received support from his Egypt boss, Hossam Hassan.

He said: “Always a symbol of determination and strength.”

The winger is set to join up with Egypt on December 15, meaning there’s only two games left before he’s to depart – one in the Champions League against Inter Milan and one against Brighton in the Premier League.