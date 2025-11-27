Slot sack verdict in as three Liverpool journalists drop bombshells

Three journalists who primarily cover Liverpool have summed up the crisis at Anfield right now, and one doesn’t see any way Arne Slot can continue in his role as manager.

Liverpool tasted defeat yet again on Wednesday night, and once again the margin of defeat was three goals. The Reds have lost their last three matches by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1. Manager Arne Slot is at a loss at how to arrest the slide.

The Dutchman’s players continue to make the same mistakes, week in, week out. Liverpool cannot defend set pieces, make individual errors at the back, cannot break down a low block, and cannot finish the chances they create.

It’s a lethal combination and one that has put Slot’s job in doubt. Pundits and fans are hammering the 47-year-old and journalists who primarily cover Liverpool are also turning.

Taking to X in the immediate aftermath of the 4-1 thrashing by PSV Eindhoven, The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, branded Liverpool a shambles.

4-1 PSV. Liverpool are a shambles. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) November 26, 2025

Fellow reporter, Dominic King, insisted the problems date back to the beginning of 2025 and haven’t arisen solely in the new campaign.

Liverpool have played 49 games (all comps) this calendar year; 29, Jan 5 to May 25; 20, Aug 10 to Nov 26.

In that period, they have kept 13 clean sheets (9 up to May 25, 4 up to Nov 26) and have conceded 66 goals (33/33).

These current problems have been on the surface in 2025. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) November 27, 2025

Elsewhere, David Lynch suggested Slot should NOT be allowed to continue as manager of Liverpool.

Arne Slot is a league-winning Liverpool manager, one of only two in the last 35 years, and deserves every respect. However, I’m not sure he can or should survive this. Nine defeats in 12 and seven goals conceded in the last two at Anfield. This squad is so much better than that. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) November 26, 2025

Three simple changes Slot can and should make

The players aren’t covering themselves in glory right now, but neither is Slot who continues to make the same baffling selection decisions each week.

Ibrahima Konate – who has arguably been Liverpool’s worst player this term – has clearly been negatively affected by his contract situation.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract and is being courted by Real Madrid. It is a situation he seems incapable of handling without falling to pieces on the pitch, with the centre-back costing Liverpool goals on a weekly basis.

Joe Gomez lacks match fitness, but should be given a chance to partner Virgil van Dijk once again. He can hardly be any worse than Konate.

At right-back, Slot continues to experiment with playing attacking midfielders wildly out of position.

If the love affair with Konate must continue, Gomez should start at right-back. If Gomez plays at centre-back, Andy Robertson should fill in at right-back until Conor Bradley or Jeremie Frimpong return.

Finally, Cody Gakpo must be dropped and Federico Chiesa promoted on the left wing. Gakpo is predictable in the extreme when attacking, always cutting inside and looking to bend one in the far corner.

It is a play that derails attack after attack, and also wastes the overlapping Milos Kerkez whose tireless running all too often goes unrewarded.

