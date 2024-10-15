Liverpool have been issued with a stark reminder over their failure to sign Martin Zubimendi after a startling claim by Spain boss Luis de la Fuente – while a bizarre statement on the Reds form of Ryan Gravenberch has been made by former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

The Reds had hoped to make Zubimendi the first signing of the Arne Slot era on Merseyside when they agreed to pay the €60m (£50.5m, €67m) release clause in his contract. And despite agreeing personal terms with the midfielder, whose salary would have more than trebled by moving to Anfield, Liverpool were left empty-handed after the Spain star opted to remain with hometown club Real Sociedad.

Not that Slot and Co have felt that loss too keenly; they are riding high at the top of the Premier League, having claimed nine wins in 10 games across all competitions and with the main beneficiary from that failure, Gravenberch, now playing the best football of his career.

Nonetheless, that transfer miss has been thrust back into the limelight once again, with Zubimendi taking centre stage for Spain following the season-long knee injury sustained by Manchester City star Rodri.

It was Zubimendi’s late volley that earned La Roja a 1-0 win over Denmark on Saturday and while not renowned for his goals, De la Fuente was thrilled by what he has seen.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Serbia, De La Fuente crowed to the media: “Rodri is the best in the world, irreplaceable, but Martin is the second best. He oozes assuredness from every pore; he doesn’t get nervous walking a tightrope with no safety net.

“Martin gives you everything you ask of him and he has fantastic talent. He doesn’t score much, but with us, he seems to be starting to get going, so we celebrate it and I hope this continues.”

Zubimendi happy to stay as Nagelsmann speaks out on Gravenberch

Speculation that the move could be resurrected again in the January window has also very quickly been shot down, with Zubimendi adamant he is happy at Sociedad and has no cause to regret rejecting their advances.

Reflecting on his decision to reject the Reds, Zubimendi stated earlier this month: “My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times. So far, things have gone well for me.

“It is true that there was a lot of noise. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. There is a lot of noise because of the press but in the end, everything is easier than all that.”

Asked if he regrets his choice, he added: “Of course I don’t regret it, I can’t think that after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within.

“I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train and I’m excited about having a good season.”

TEAMtalk also understands that it is unlikely a fresh move will be made for Zubimendi with Gravenberch’s form provoking a serious re-think at Anfield.

As a result, it means they are more likely to sign a more modest midfield option and with Slot keen to reunite with a Feyenoord midfielder and brother of a current Premier League star.

On the subject of Gravenberch, his former Bayern coach Nagelsmann insists he is not shocked by the player’s current form and insists he always knew he was capable.

“He’s doing it perfectly,” the now Germany manager told Sky Germany.

“But I expected this development because Ryan is a smart boy and a brilliant player.”

Explaining his situation further, he added: “It was complicated for him [at Bayern] because we had Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in midfield. I was the new coach at FC Bayern and it wasn’t easy to put players from the German national team on the bench.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been given what appears a monumental lift in their quest to retain the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold after it emerged that his chief suitors, Real Madrid, were giving serious thoughts towards signing a €40m alternative.

The Reds vice-captain is out of contract in the summer and eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to move to the Bernabeu on January 1. However, the new developments suggest Los Blancos fear they may now miss out, having registered their interest in signing a Plan B instead.

Another star out of contract next summer is Virgil van Dijk and the latest reports in Spain claim Richard Hughes has earmarked a classy French defender as his long-term heir with the cost of a deal coming in for less than initially expected.

Liverpool are also looking towards the future with regards finding a successor to Andy Robertson at left-back, with the Scotland star not quite the force he once was.

And reports in Portugal have confirmed Reds interest in landing former Manchester United man Alvaro Carreras, though his asking price looks fairly prohibitive.

Elsewhere, the situation around Mo Salah’s contract has seen iconic former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne draw a bizarre theory on how the Egyptian has ‘gone off the boil’ and is ‘playing for a move away’.

