Slot signals end is near for Nunez at Liverpool, as Man Utd backed to complete shock signing

Arne Slot explained what he’s found unacceptable from Darwin Nunez on more than one occasion, and with Liverpool fully expected to sell in the summer, Manchester United have been backed to make a stunning move.

Nunez looks to have regressed since Slot took charge, with the frontman returning figures of just six goals and five assists this term despite playing in a Liverpool team who’ve dominated both the Premier League and Champions League.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on February 19 – in which Nunez missed an open goal – Slot called the striker’s workrate into question in the aftermath of his miss.

“I would prefer him to score but the word ‘chance’ says it all,” said Slot. “It’s a chance so it’s not 100 per cent sure that the ball goes in, and players miss chances.

“That I can accept but what was a bit harder for me to accept was his behaviour after that chance. I think it got too much in his head, where he wasn’t the usual Darwin that works his a** off and makes sure he helps the team.

“I think he was too disappointed after missing that chance and maybe – we will never know, we will never find out – that’s why he was just a fraction short the moment afterwards [when he had another chance to round an onrushing Emiliano Martinez or square to Mohamed Salah].”

And in fresh quotes carried by the Daily Mail, Slot has again spoken out on Nunez’s apparent lack of willingness to help the team when out of possession.

When explaining why he chose to make his Nunez concerns public, Slot explained he was actually unhappy with the Uruguayan in the game before the Villa clash too.

“I helped him by saying you can miss a chance,” said the Reds boss. “I wasn’t only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn’t happy with his work effort, against Wolves and against Villa.

“I always try to be honest with my players and be honest as I can to you guys [the media] as well where I always try to protect my players so I don’t say he never worked hard.

“I know him differently. I know him at Villa at home where he made a 100 meter sprint and scored a goal, I know him when he came on at Man City at home and was pressing really aggressively and wins the ball back and we score.

“But I can’t accept if a player doesn’t give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once but twice was a bit too much. That’s why I addressed it. Not that I’m all of a sudden very angry with him.

“I don’t mind that he missed a chance, I’d have loved him to score it, and I know he will eventually score. But if you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I’m not saying he didn’t do that at all, but it wasn’t the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard.”

Liverpool to sell Darwin Nunez / Man Utd told to make “brave” signing

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Liverpool came ‘very close’ to selling Nunez to Al-Nassr in the winter window.

Both clubs as well as Nunez were on board with the move before Liverpool pulled the plug in the final stages.

The club’s reasoning why was twofold: they were in four competitions at the time and didn’t believe any of their summer targets could be signed six months early.

As such, the decision was made to abort the sale to ensure Slot wasn’t deprived of an extra body in the second half of the season.

But per a subsequent update from Romano, the strong expectation is Nunez will complete a move to Saudi Arabia at the second time of asking in the summer.

And per the latest from The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, a Nunez sale IS on the cards.

Pearce wrote: ‘The former Benfica striker has regressed rather than kicked on in his third season at Anfield and a parting of the ways looks increasingly likely come the summer.’

Yet despite an expectation Nunez is bound for Saudi Arabia, former Man Utd striker, Dwight Yorke, has backed the Red Devils to be “brave” and launch a stunning move for the frontman.

“I would be brave, and take a look at Darwin Nunez, if Liverpool make him available,” Yorke said when asked whether United should consider a move.

“He’s got a little roughness around the edges. United need somebody up there who can be the top man – they’re missing a player who’s got that believe and confidence. Who’s got that swagger to be the main man at Man United.

“I would take a punt on that guy. He’s still 25. He’s got a physical presence not too many people have.

“You’re not going to get [Alexander] Isak. He would look at Man United and might think about it if they come in, but he will want to go to Liverpool or maybe Arsenal, but if Liverpool want you with what’s happening there, it’s an easy choice to make.

“The transfer market is a game of chess. Moves open up opportunities. Nunez could be on the market if Liverpool look to bring in a forward this summer.

“If they sign one someone’s got to be offloaded to balance the books. If they’re going to offload Nunez, I will say to United take a serious look at him.”

Man Utd are known to be on the hunt for a new starting striker amid the continued struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Nonetheless, a direct transfer between Man Utd and Liverpool – especially for a player who is not guaranteed to be a success – would be a major shock.

Instead, Man Utd are understood to hold serious interest in signing either Victor Osimhen (Napoli) or Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP). Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap has been identified by the club as a cheaper option if money dictates.