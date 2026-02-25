Slot stunned as Liverpool superstar’s agent confirms plans to join Real Madrid

The agent of Florian Wirtz has openly admitted he’ll attempt to transfer his client to Real Madrid, and he’s even hinted the Germany playmaker wants the move too.

For a very brief period, Wirtz became the most expensive signing in both Liverpool and the Premier League’s history last summer.

His £116m (add-ons included) arrival from Bayer Leverkusen beat the £115m Chelsea paid when signing Moises Caicedo by a small margin. Later in the window, Alexander Isak took the mantle to the tune of £125m.

Wirtz has never failed to look lively in a Liverpool shirt, even if his first few months at Anfield produced very little by way of goals and assists.

Class is permanent, however, and since the beginning of December, Wirtz has racked up 11 goal contributions to help stabilise Liverpool’s ailing season.

Yet according to stunning new remarks from Wirtz’s agent, Volker Struth, the German playmaker’s future may well lay at Real Madrid.

Stories linking Los Blancos with a move for Wirtz both before and after he joined Liverpool have been commonplace in the Spanish press.

Understandably, they reached fever pitch whilst Xabi Alonso – Wirtz’s former manager at Leverkusen – was Real Madrid’s manager.

Speaking on the Phrasenmaher podcast, Wirtz’s agent has now shed light on why Real didn’t make a move last summer.

But of far greater interest to Arne Slot and everyone of a Liverpool persuasion are his comments about a future move to the Bernabeu.

“That year (2025), it simply wasn’t the right time [for Real Madrid] due to the squad and the budget,” began Struth.

“Even Real Madrid’s coffers aren’t always overflowing. But my wish remains that Florian will play there one day.”

The agent then doubled down on claims he wants Wirtz to join Real Madrid, and subtly hinted Wirtz too would be on board with the move.

“I wasn’t deeply enough involved in the offers that were on the table,” he continued. “My greatest wish, of course, would have been to have Florian at Real Madrid to see – and I don’t think I’m alone in that.

“I also think he would be in very good hands there. He’s doing quite well in Liverpool now, he’s a very young player and who knows what might happen in his career.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool & Real Madrid news – Alisson to Juventus / Slot not safe

In other news, Juventus’ interest in signing Alisson has been revealed by a bombshell report, and the goalkeeper could be followed out of Anfield by two more Liverpool legends.

Elsewhere, trusted Liverpool journalist David Lynch has revealed Slot is a long way from being able to breathe easy in the Anfield hotseat after admitting the threat of the sack still looms large over his head, and after a report named the date when a review of his position could lead to the axe.

ICYMI: Liverpool star suffers ‘serious’ season-ending knee injury and there’s transfer ramifications