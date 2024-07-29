Slot style blamed as Liverpool tipped to lose ‘astonishing’ star in damaging transfer

Arne Slot has been warned that his new style at Liverpool could lessen the impact of star man Mo Salah, or potentially even see the forward leave Anfield in a big-money transfer.

Salah thrived under Jurgen Klopp, establishing himself as one of the deadliest attackers both Liverpool and the Premier League have ever seen. To date, the right winger has notched an incredible 211 goals and 89 assists in 349 matches for Liverpool, helping Klopp’s side win major trophies such as the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

But Klopp has now left his role on Merseyside to take time out from management, and the German has been replaced by Liverpool’s new head coach Slot.

Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have all been backed to leave Liverpool as a result of Klopp’s exit and the fact the club has allowed their respective contracts to run down into the final 12 months.

Alexander-Arnold is emerging as an important target for Spanish titans Real Madrid, while Saudi clubs are interested in both Salah and Van Dijk.

While Liverpool are ready to offer Alexander-Arnold a bumper new contract to try and keep Madrid at bay, it emerged on Friday that Salah and Van Dijk will be given the chance to pen short-term deals which are heavily incentivised through bonuses.

While Liverpool recognise that the ageing pair are icons of the club, they do not want to break their own rules by handing them long, expensive contracts.

But this is a risky strategy as Salah and Van Dijk could reject the fresh terms in order to pick up massive salaries in the Middle East.

Liverpool latest: Slot issued Mo Salah warning

Another factor which could come into play is Liverpool initiating a more possession-based style under Slot. Pundit Andy Townsend is worried that this might nullify Salah to some degree, or even worse, make the Egyptian consider a transfer to a new club.

“I actually thought by now that Salah might have moved on,” he said on talkSPORT.

“His numbers have been pretty astonishing, really. It is very rare that people come into the Premier League and produce the sort of quality, the form and the big goals when they needed them.

“But nobody can do that forever and, again, perhaps with a more considered approach, is that going to suit Mo?

“Or did it suit Mo when Liverpool were at their foot to the floor best, Van Dijk was picking him out over 60 yards and dropping it over a high defensive line and Mo running in on it and getting his goals. It will be fascinating to see.”

Al-Ittihad launched a colossal £150million bid for Salah last summer, though it was rejected by Liverpool as they felt they were in a strong position due to the fact his contract still had two years left to run.

Liverpool fans will have been hoping that the club would have managed to tie him down to fresh terms since then, thought that has not happened.

With the 32-year-old due to become a free agent next year, as things stand, Liverpool may be tempted to sell if a proposal worth £100m comes in from the Saudis. Salah signalling that he will not accept a reduced wage from Liverpool will only increase the Reds’ desire to sell, despite the huge hole this will leave in Slot’s attack.

