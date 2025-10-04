Liverpool are in what has been described as “internal discussions” to sign a new central defender in the January transfer window, according to a trusted reporter, with Newcastle star Sven Botman one of FOUR new options being discussed by the reigning Premier League champions.

The Reds spent heavily over the summer transfer window to significantly upgrade Arne Slot’s title-winning squad, with a record-breaking £440m (€505m, $600m) splashed out on new players. One of those signed came in the heart of defence in the form of promising teenager Giovanni Leoni, who was bought in a €30m (£26m, $34m) deal from Italian side Parma.

Sadly, though, Leoni suffered an ACL tear on his Liverpool debut in the Carabao Cup, meaning it is likely the young Italian will likely miss the entirety of this season after the shattering blow.

And with only Joe Gomez seen as a senior option to cover the first-choice pairing of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, there are concerns that Liverpool are one injury or suspension away from being left extremely light in the heart of their defence.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that talks are underway at further adding to the Liverpool squad during the winter window after Leoni underwent successful surgery on his injury.

However, as the journalist testifies, there are ‘no guarantees’ that the Reds will sign anyone given the difficulties sides often face in striking deals in January.

Writing for talkSPORT, Jacobs confirmed it was unlikely Leoni would play again this season, and, while there is no panic ahead of the January window, he admits the club will try and do something.

And with ‘internal discussions’ underway to determine if they should go back in for summer target Marc Guehi, the report goes on to name FOUR other targets, including Newcastle star Botman, who are also being discussed in the corridors of power at Anfield…

Newcastle star one of four new names under Liverpool transfer microscope

Any Liverpool raid on Newcastle would be hugely controversial, given the lengthy summer saga that ultimately resulted in the Reds prising the much-coveted Alexander Isak away from St James’ Park in a British record £125m deal.

The Swede, who reverted to some pretty underhand tactics to try and force the move, ultimately got his wish, despite having close to three years remaining on his deal on Tyneside.

Now, according to Jacobs, stylish Netherlands defender Botman is also coming onto the Reds’ radar – though he is joined on that wishlist by Willian Pacho (PSG) and the Sporting CP pair of Zeno Debast and Ousmane Diomande.

Deals for Botman and Pacho, though, are seen as hugely ambitious, with the Magpies adamant they won’t sell another top star to their Premier League rivals, while Ecuador international Pacho is contracted to European champions PSG until 2029.

Belgium star Debast or Ivorian powerhouse Diomande could be seen as more obtainable targets were the Reds to move for them.

However, there is no doubting the clear target remains Palace star Guehi, with the 26-year-old’s contract at Selhurst Park expiring next summer and the Eagles not wanting to lose a prized asset for nothing next summer.

Having come so close to landing the player on deadline day, we understand that the England man still has his heart set on a move to Anfield.

But with the Eagles starting the season so well, their continued good form will ensure a deal for the Reds will be harder than ever to pull off in January and while Oliver Glasner’s side remain candidates to secure a hugely impressive top-four finish.

TEAMtalk has already revealed that chess pieces are already in motion to bring Guehi, branded ‘an absolute tank’, to Anfield in the January transfer window, with our reporter Fraser Fletcher talking up the prospects of a move coming off.

Latest Liverpool news: Another Palace star wanted; PSG to hijack Slot dream

Guehi isn’t the only Palace player the Reds are said to be targeting, amid claims Slot’s side could also look to bring his Eagles teammate, branded a ‘Rolls Royce’, to Anfield alongside him.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been given further belief that Konate will sign a new deal at Anfield after a second source suggested Real Madrid are focusing on a Bayern Munich star instead.

The Frenchman’s current deal at Anfield expires next June, and he is one of the poorest-paid regulars in Slot’s first team.

The Reds are also understood to be seeking a long-term heir for Mo Salah in 2026, with the Egyptian star likely to depart Anfield at the end of the 2026/27 season and when the deal he signed this summer comes to an end.

However, Slot’s dream target to come in as the Egyptian’s heir is now under serious threat amid claims PSG have also set their sights on signing the quality wideman too.

