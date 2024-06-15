Slot tipped to unleash 2023 Liverpool signing who struggled under Klopp, with player delighted

Ryan Gravenberch is happy that Arne Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and he is hoping to have a fantastic 2024-25 campaign with the Reds, according to the player’s father.

Gravenberch was linked with Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester United after it emerged that he would be leaving Ajax in the summer of 2022. But the central midfielder went on to join Bayern Munich instead.

Gravenberch struggled to get into Bayern’s starting eleven though, and after just one year in Bavaria he left for Liverpool in September 2023.

Liverpool paid Bayern £34million to sign him alongside fellow midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo that summer.

Gravenberch is still only 22 years old and clearly has brilliant potential, but he struggled to hold down a regular starting spot during his one and only season under Klopp in 2023-24.

Indeed, out of the Dutchman’s 26 Premier League appearances, only 14 lasted 45 minutes or more.

In a new interview, Gravenberch’s father, Ryan Sr., has predicted that Liverpool head coach Slot will help his son thrive.

“I don’t think he has spoken to Slot yet, but Ryan is happy that he is coming,” Ryan Sr. told reporters in the Netherlands.

Liverpool latest: Ryan Gravenberch to shine under Arne Slot

“Although he loved playing under Klopp, Slot’s playing style suits Ryan a little better.

“Slot plays more like Manchester City and Arsenal, under Klopp Liverpool played more directly. Slot’s game suits Ryan better from Ajax’s training.”

Despite Gravenberch not yet living up to expectations at Anfield, the fact he plays for a major club in Liverpool and his previous great spell at Ajax means he has made the Netherlands squad for this summer’s European Championship, which started on Friday night.

Gravenberch could pick up more game time than expected after midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners pulled out of the squad due to injury.

Ronald Koeman’s side begin their Euros campaign against Poland on Sunday, before coming up against France and Austria in the remainder of their group-stage matches.

