Arne Slot has been given advice over Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Liverpool should keep Darwin Nunez unless a Saudi club offers £100million (€118.3m / $122.8m) for the striker, according to a former Anfield star.

Nunez joined Liverpool in July 2022, costing the Reds an initial £64m (€75.7m / $78.6m). The deal has the potential to rise to a whopping £85m (€100m / $104.3m) depending on add-ons.

Liverpool were convinced to spend such money on the centre-forward after he hit 34 goals in 41 games during his final season at Benfica.

Nunez is a tough player to pin down as he has sublime ability but can also be a source of huge frustration for Liverpool fans.

The Uruguay ace is a cult hero at Liverpool and cemented that status further by notching a late brace against Brentford recently to give Arne Slot’s side all three points.

Although, Nunez is not a guaranteed starter in Slot’s attack as the coach seems to view players such as Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz as being more reliable.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has now labelled Nunez a ‘very important player’ and told the Reds he could yet replicate that sensational Benfica form on Merseyside.

But if the Saudis put £100m on the table, then it would be a different story.

“Darwin Nunez is a modern footballer who can lead the line on his own and is a huge presence and I wouldn’t be surprised if he got 25 goals a season again at another club where he could hit the ground running,” the pundit said (via the Echo).

“But I’d be very surprised if Liverpool didn’t make a loss on him although that could recoup a big part of the money they paid.

“The issue is when you sell up and if they want to get that money now, I wouldn’t sell in January because Liverpool are in all four competitions and could play another 30 games in the next four months.

“You need strength in depth so it would be a mistake to let him go now. He can be a very important player and it would cost a lot of money to replace him.

“If a Saudi club came in with a bid for £100m then you have to take it. But I’d be reluctant to sell.”

DON’T MISS: Arne Slot makes big Zubimendi transfer admission amid claims Liverpool could hijack Arsenal deal

Big Nunez sale would help Liverpool signings

Selling Nunez for a huge price would give Slot the funds to potentially transform his squad with one or two statement signings.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo is a player Liverpool have been credited with interest in amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah.

Selling Nunez to the Saudis would prove to be a massive help if Liverpool step up their interest in Rodrygo and try to bring him to the Premier League.

Another former Liverpool man, Danny Murphy, spoke about the Reds swooping for Rodrygo on Monday.

“If Liverpool wanted one player to replace Mohamed Salah, the obvious choice for me would be Rodrygo from Real Madrid. I think he’s a wonderful talent,” Murphy said.

“I don’t know what his contract situation is in Madrid, but I think of him because we’ve seeing him play at the highest level and winning Champions Leagues in the last couple of years.

“His numbers aren’t like Salah’s but he’s a match winner. He can beat people, he’s quick, he’s playing in an environment where he’s playing under huge pressure every week and dealing with it.

“Additionally they’ve got so many talented players at Real Madrid that maybe there is room for one of them to leave. So that would be the obvious standout for me.”

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola tells Barcelona to sign German star Liverpool are already in talks with over Anfield move

Liverpool transfers: Salah update; Ligue 1 raid

Meanwhile, reports in France have played down links between Salah and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 giants have been tipped to rival the Saudis for Salah, though this particular transfer has now been described as unlikely.

Salah is instead nearing a contract extension at Anfield after lengthy negotiations with Liverpool chiefs.

The Spanish media suggest Liverpool are ready to pay the price needed to land Rayan Cherki from Lyon.

Cherki has been given a bargain price tag of around £19m, and this has alerted Liverpool officials to a potential deal.

Lyon are open to selling the attacking midfielder at a reduced price as they need cash to improve their difficult financial situation.

POLL – Where will Liverpool finish this campaign?