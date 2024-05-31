Arne Slot has been told how he can get the best out of a Jurgen Klopp signing at Liverpool

Arne Slot has been told he may already have an elite defensive midfielder on his hands at Liverpool – after a former Tottenham star turned pundit urged the new Reds boss to try a struggling £40m Jurgen Klopp signing in the role.

The Dutch coach, 45, has been chosen as Klopp’s successor at Anfield after the red half of Merseyside bid an emotional final farewell to their manager in a civic ceremony to celebrate his achievements while at the club in the city’s M&S Arena on Tuesday evening. Following the event, to herald the seven major trophies Klopp won in his near nine years at Liverpool, Klopp boarded a private jet taking him off to his Majorcan holiday retreat, where he plans to relax and unwind during an extended break from the game.

Stepping into his shoes at Anfield will be no easy feat, though Slot has been chosen for his similar man-management style and his approach to the game tactically, hopefully ensuring the expected drop-off that usually follows the departure of a much-admired manager will not be too severe.

To help Slot on his way, the new Liverpool boss has reportedly identified a number of key signings to further strengthen their squad, with a new centre-half, a new holding midfielder and a new attacker seemingly on his radar. A new goalkeeper could also be sought if the club decides to cash in on the in-demand Caoimhin Kelleher.

And with three stars already confirmed as leaving in Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian, who all fell out of contract and have been allowed to leave as free agents, room has been created in Liverpool’s star-studded squad.

Liverpool in search of a top-class defensive midfielder

The capture of a new defensive midfielder is thought to be one of Slot’s priority targets this summer, having reviewed the performances there over the past season.

Liverpool began the campaign with Alexis Mac Allister operating as their deepest midfielder, before Klopp quickly realised he needed to use the Argentine further forward to get the best out of him.

Another summer signing Wataru Endo was then trusted to play there, though the Japan star was never truly considered a regular and, at the age of 31, has been suggested was a short-term fix only.

However, Slot has been told that, rather than fork out huge sums of money on a long-term option, he should try another player in Ryan Gravenberch there next season.

The Dutchman joined the Reds in a £40m deal from Bayern Munich last summer, proving to be Klopp’s last-ever signing at Anfield.

Enduring a mixed debut season, the Dutchman featured in 38 games, starting just 21, but only managed four goals and two assists from his usual position as a No 8.

Now Rafael van der Vaart has urged Slot to consider using Gravenberch as a No 6 – and believes he can effortlessly make the transiton into a top DM by making the positional change.

Slot told to consider Liverpool positional switch for £40m man

Highlighting the example of their compatriot Nigel de Jong, who also successfully made the change from a No 8 to a No 6, Van der Vaart believes Gravenberch would be a huge success if he followed suit.

“I advise Ryan to opt for a role as a defensive midfielder,” the former Spurs favourite told Voetbal International.

“That will not be an easy choice for him, because he can do much more. You can compare it with Nigel de Jong in the past.

“Nigel could do much more than the subservient controller he eventually became.

“But in that specific role he reached an absolute top level.

“Nigel decided he was going to be a pit bull and that’s it.

“Ryan is also very versatile and I recommend him to make a similar choice.

“In a role like Patrick Vieira once played at Arsenal and France.”

Gravenberch himself insists he is happy with how his first year at Anfield has gone, believing his increased game-time vindicates his decision to quit Bayern Munich.

“That’s why I’m satisfied with my season at Liverpool. I wanted to make more minutes and I succeeded.

“I have played good matches, but also lesser ones. No, I’m not as tired as I am after a season where you’ve played everything.

“I haven’t played everything. Can that freshness be an advantage? Well, I’m ready if you ask me. Anyway, first let’s be part of the final selection.”